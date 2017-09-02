News By Tag
Godwin Bowman & Martinez Attorneys Receive 2017 Texas Super Lawyers Honors
"Being honored among Texas Super Lawyers is always something very special," says Mr. Godwin, the firm's Chairman and CEO. "because it represents recognition from our peers. At Godwin Bowman & Martinez, we take our commitment to excellence and client satisfaction very seriously, and to see that commitment acknowledged by those in our profession makes us very proud."
2017 marks the fifteenth consecutive Texas Super Lawyers selection for Mr. Godwin, whose Business Litigation practice has been recognized each year since the publication's 2003 inaugural edition. Beyond that honor, Mr. Godwin's received his ninth selection to the list of the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas in 2017, and his thirteenth selection to the Top 100 Lawyers in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Mr. Godwin is one of the most highly-regarded attorneys in Texas. He has been recognized among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, in Chambers USA, the American City Business Journals' Who's Who in Energy, The Best Lawyers in America, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas and Texas Lawbook's 50 Lions of the Texas Bar among others.
Earning selection to the Texas Super Lawyers list for the twelfth year is name shareholder, President, Managing Shareholder, General Counsel and Business Litigation section co-Chair Bruce W. Bowman Jr. Board certified in Civil Trial Law, a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and AV-Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, Mr. Bowman brings nearly a half century of experience and litigation success to his clients.
Listed for the fourth time in Texas Super Lawyers is Board certified Appellate shareholder Shawn M. McCaskill. Mr. McCaskill holds the position of Senior Vice President on the firm's Executive Committee, chairs the Appellate Law section, and has been recognized numerous times among D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas. He has also received multiple year recognition among Thomson Reuters' Texas Rising Stars, honoring the top young lawyers in the state of Texas.
Jenny L. Martinez, name shareholder, Senior Vice President and co-Chair of the Business Litigation section, is being honored on the Texas Super Lawyers list for the third time. Ms. Martinez has been selected among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, and has been recognized multiple times among D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas. A Founding Fellow of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, she has also been chosen to the list of Texas Rising Stars.
Commercial Litigation shareholder, Carolyn Raines, has been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers for the second time in 2017. Possessing extensive experience in litigation, contract negotiations and corporate governance, Ms. Raines has also been ranked among The Best Lawyers in America by Woodward-White since 2014, and has been named AV "Preeminent"
Texas Super Lawyers selections are based on peer nominations from attorneys across the state. A panel of lawyers chosen by the publication's editors makes the final selections, with less than 5 percent of Texas attorneys earning spots on the list. The full listing appears in the October 2017 issues of Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers magazines, and is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.
Godwin Bowman & Martinez PC is a trial and appellate law firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm focuses on a wide array of legal matters including commercial litigation, appellate law, employment law, energy, zoning and condemnation, accountants and lawyers professional liability defense, family law, bankruptcy, trust and estate litigation and more. The firm's attorneys represent Fortune 500 companies, middle-market leaders and individuals in some of the nation's most public and high-stakes trials, and have done so for more than 35 years. To learn more about Godwin Bowman & Martinez, visit http://www.GodwinBowman.com.
For more information, please contact Ed Sothcott at 214-939-8626 or ESothcott@GodwinBowman.com
