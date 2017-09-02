News By Tag
Grand Celebration at TRI Pointe Homes' Sundance in Mountain House
Tour professionally decorated models showcasing four beautiful single-family homes and visit new homesites just released at this family friendly community by TRI Pointe Homes. Priced from the low $600,000's.
Homesites at Sundance at Cordes Village are located within walking distance of the highly ranked Mountain House High School and just across from a new neighborhood park.
With four home designs ranging from approx. 2,636 to 3,249 square feet and up to five bedrooms and a living suite, welcoming porches, great rooms, and lots of room choices for families of all sizes, there's plenty to choose from at Sundance.
Located in the master planned community of Mountain House, you'll discover a tight-knit community of open hearts, open minds and open space with top-notch schools and plenty of parks.
Local shopping and dining are just minutes away and commuting to the Bay Area and Sacramento is easy with major freeway access nearby.
Nurture your family and watch them grow with the great room concept featured in these homes. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with the California room option.
Spacious master suites offer luxurious quiet places for reflection and relaxation while lofts offer flexible space for growing families.
Home management centers serve as the hub for busy families.
Of course, the heart of every home is the gourmet kitchen with center island and state-of-the-
TRI Pointe Homes
Based in San Ramon, Calif., TRI Pointe Homes Northern California designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality master-planned and urban infill communities throughout Northern California. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience.
TRI Pointe Homes Northern California was honored with fourteen 2017 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards including a #1 ranking from surveyed homebuyers for First Year Customer Service Experience for the second consecutive year. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Northern California, please visitwww.TriPointeHomes.com/
Find Sundance
The New Home Gallery at Sundance is located at 255 Huntington Ave., Mountain House, CA., 95391. For more information, call 209-627-0291 or visit http://www.tripointehomes.com/
Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
