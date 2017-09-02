News By Tag
For Advertising Week: Here is Some Essential Advertising information every Businesses needs to know
For Advertising Week: Here is some essential information about some advertiisng things that can help all kinds of businesses and media companies make a lot more money starting immediately!
EVERY WEEK IS ADVERTISING WEEK...
ALONG THESE LINES…HERE IS SOME INFORMATION ABOUT SOME ADVERTISING THINGS THAT CAN HELP ALL KINDS OF BUSINESSES AND MEDIA COMPANIES MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY.
1) ENCLOSED IS SOME INFORMATION ABOUT SOME EASY-TO-USE ADVERTISING MATH THAT CAN HELP ALL KINDS OF BUSINESSES MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY…
2) ALSO ENCLOSED IS SOME INFORMATION ABOUT SEVERAL PROJECTS AND PROMOTIONS THAT COULD HELP MEDIA COMPANIES MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY
Two of the biggest questions that businesses and media companies should be addressing during Advertising Week and during every week of the year are as follows:
A) FOR BUSINESSES...WHAT CAN BUSINESSES DO TO MAKE THEIR ADVERTISING MUCH MORE EFFECTIVE SO THEY CAN MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY?
B) FOR MEDIA COMPANIES...HOW CAN MEDIA COMPANIES SELL A LOT MORE ADVERTISING?
Here are some easy answers to these questions:
A) FOR BUSINESSES...
One of the things that businesses can do to help them make their advertising much more effective is to start using some easy-to-use advertising math that will actually let them quantify the relationship between their advertising and sales. The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." You can read more about it at www.barrows.com/
The math was developed by Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California, and when businesses use this math, it will give them more of the information they need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk. "That means they can use the math to help them fine-tune their advertising and marketing plans to help them increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk," says Barrows.
The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popularity Factor," which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com/
"You can read the whole booklet in about an hour and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator, says Barrows, and it will be the best $4.95 you will ever spend on advertising."
BUT WAIT...THERE'S MORE! HERE ARE SOME THINGS THAT MEDIA COMPANIES CAN DO TO HELP THEM SELL A LOT MORE ADVERTISING...
B) FOR MEDIA COMPANIES...
Media companies are always looking for new ways to help them increase their advertising revenues...and instead of just making a lot more sales calls and advertising about the benefits of advertising in their own media, the key to generating a lot more revenue for media companies is to develop new kinds of content and promotion that could help them generate a lot more revenue very quickly and very substantially.
Along these lines, Barrows has also developed several proposals for projects and promotions that could help generate tremendous new revenues for newspaper companies, radio stations, television stations, magazines, internet media companies and the internet divisions of media companies.
"All of these projects and promotions could produce tremendous new revenues for media companies. Plus, there won't be a lot of overhead involved with these projects and promotions, so each of them could become very, very profitable for media companies," according to Barrows.
"Plus, these projects are also designed to be easy to set up, easy to produce, easy to promote and easy to sell..and several of these promotions and projects could begin almost immediately."
Companies that would be interested in taking a look at these proposals should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.
"SO, AS ADVERTISING WEEK GETS CLOSER AND CLOSER...
...AND AS YOU ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO HELP BUSINESSES INCREASE THEIR BUSINESS WITH MUCH MORE EFFECTIVE ADVERTISING...
...AND AS YOU ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO HELP YOUR OWN COMPANY INCREASE THEIR ADVERTISING REVENUES...
...be sure to take a look at the math in "The Barrows Popularity Factor," and be sure to take a look at several of the proposals Barrows developed that could generate tremendous new revenues for media companies."
"Advertising week is all about advertising, says Barrows, and the basic role of advertising for all kinds of companies is "How can we make a lot more money a lot faster?" The math he developed can help businesses test and compare and analyze their advertising better, faster and a lot less expensively, and the proposals he developed for media companies could help generate tremendous new revenues for media companies.
SO, HOW WILL YOUR COMPANY BE CELEBRATING ADVERTISING WEEK?
"Some of the best ways to celebrate Advertising Week might be to take a look at this advertising math and to take a look at all of these proposals," according to Barrows...and to use some classic advertising jargon...HURRY!
For more information, contact Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrows@barrows.com
