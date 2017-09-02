News By Tag
Roman & Gaynor Sponsor Upcoming 2017 5th Annual Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge Event
The upcoming 2017 5th Annual Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge event at Highlander Park in Dunedin, Florida is once again sponsored by Roman & Gaynor, a leading personal injury law firm in Clearwater.
Attorneys and professional staff members at Roman & Gaynor are known to be avid bicyclists themselves. By supporting, promoting, and sponsoring the upcoming Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge, Roman & Gaynor are able to spread the message of bicycle safety throughout local communities. Each year, hundreds of Floridians will be injured in bicycle accidents, many of which are caused by negligent motorists. Awareness of the issue and the dangers is key to preventing any further accidents.
The Clearwater personal injury attorneys at Roman & Gaynor are dedicated to protecting and upholding the rights of wrongfully injured bicyclists throughout the region. The firm has represented bicycle accident clients in the past with success, including a case that ended with a $270,000 settlement for the client.
More information about the Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge can be found on the organization's official Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/
