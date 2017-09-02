 
News By Tag
* Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge
* Roman & Gaynor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Roman & Gaynor Sponsor Upcoming 2017 5th Annual Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge Event

The upcoming 2017 5th Annual Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge event at Highlander Park in Dunedin, Florida is once again sponsored by Roman & Gaynor, a leading personal injury law firm in Clearwater.
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 5th Annual Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge will be hosted at Highlander Park in Dunedin, Florida on October 7th and October 8th. Roman & Gaynor, a prominent personal injury law firm headquartered in Clearwater, will act as a key sponsor of the event. This marks the fifth consecutive year in which the law firm sponsored the Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge.

Attorneys and professional staff members at Roman & Gaynor are known to be avid bicyclists themselves. By supporting, promoting, and sponsoring the upcoming Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge, Roman & Gaynor are able to spread the message of bicycle safety throughout local communities. Each year, hundreds of Floridians will be injured in bicycle accidents, many of which are caused by negligent motorists. Awareness of the issue and the dangers is key to preventing any further accidents.

The Clearwater personal injury attorneys at Roman & Gaynor are dedicated to protecting and upholding the rights of wrongfully injured bicyclists throughout the region. The firm has represented bicycle accident clients in the past with success, including a case that ended with a $270,000 settlement for the client.

More information about the Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge can be found on the organization's official Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/EdinburghCyclocrossChallenge/. Inquiring parties can visit http://www.romangaynor.com/ to discuss personal injury and bicycle accident claims with an attorney from Roman & Gaynor in Clearwater, Florida.

Contact
Roman & Gaynor
***@lawyer-emails.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lawyer-emails.com
Tags:Edinburgh Cyclocross Challenge, Roman & Gaynor
Industry:Legal
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Roman & Gaynor News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share