United Premier Soccer League Announces National Schedule for 2017 Fall Season
UPSL Spring Champion L.A. Wolves FC Opens Up Against Sporting San Fernando
Currently in its seventh year, the UPSL kicks off its 2017 Fall Season with more than 75 teams actively competing in two divisions and five different regional conferences. The league expects more than 100 active member teams for the start of the 2018 Spring Season.
UPSL 2017 Fall Season league games in the UPSL Pro Premier Division Colorado Conference and UPSL Championship Division Colorado Conference started in late August to conform to local weather conditions.
Play in the UPSL Pro Premier Division Western Conference and UPSL Championship Division Western Conference kicks off Sept. 16-17, and in the following weeks the balance of the Desert Mountain Conference, Florida Gold Coast Conference and Northwest Conference teams are slated to start.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The Colorado Conference is off to a strong start and now it's time for the other conferences to follow suit. There is some very good traction with teams from all across the country now, and we are excited to kick off a very strong Fall Season with many good teams at the table competing for the UPSL Championship hardware. We're confident the league's owner, players and coaches are ready to deliver a top-quality product for their supporters. Good luck to all the teams, players, coaches and staffs this season."
L.A. Wolves FC, the 2017 UPSL Spring Season Champion, plays Sporting San Fernando on Saturday night, Sept. 17, at Lake Forest Sports Park (28000 Rancho Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92630).
Among the other key Pro Premier Western Conference games this weekend is Santa Ana (Calif.)-based La Maquina vs. Huntington Beach (Calif.)-based Strikers FC South Coast, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Championship Division Western Conference also gets going with 10 games, including a matchup between expansion sides Long Beach City FC and Bakersfield (Calif.)-based Pacific Side FC scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.
For the full UPSL 2017 Fall Season schedule log on to www.upslsoccer.com.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
