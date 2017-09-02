Toggo Ultrarock To Headline The Bowery Electric In NYC On Monday September 18th, 2017

Join comedian Ike Avelli, Singer/Songwriter Brian Falduto, Pop Superstar Aaron Paul and EDM/Rock Artist Toggo Ultrarock at The Bowery Electric in NYC on Monday, September 18, 2017. Don't miss this amazing show, Tickets are only $10. See you there!

Toggo Ultrarock To Headline The Bowery Electric September 18th, 2017

-- Join comedian Ike Avelli, Singer/Songwriter Brian Falduto, Pop Superstar Aaron Paul and EDM/Rock Artist Toggo Ultrarock at The Bowery Electric in NYC on Monday, September 18, 2017. Don't miss this amazing show, Tickets are only $10. See you there!EDM/Rock artist Toggo Ultrarock will be headlining the Bowery Electric to include a performance of the world-wide smash hit "Cannonball", as a stop before they head off to the UK and Norway for European tour dates."Every element of him is imaginative"says Music Connection Magazine about Toggo Ultrarock, whose unique mix of EDM and rock creates a niche all its own.Hosting the show for this HUGE event is famed NYC comedian Ike Avelli, who has been the Get Out Magazine comedian of the year several times, with a hit show "50 Shades Of Gay" selling out NYC venues every time it is performed. Joining Toggo Ultrarock for performances will be singer/songwriter Brian Falduto and Pop superstar sensation Aaron Paul performing his new single "Ain't Nobody", a remake of the Rufus/Chaka Khan #1 Smash HitJoin Ike Avelli, Brian Falduto, Aaron Paul and Toggo Ultrarock for a night of comedy and great music at The Bowery Electric located at 327 Bowery, NY, NY 10003. Tickets are $10 at the door.Follow all of these talented performers on Twitter @ike_Avelli, @BrianFalduto, @APaulMusic and @ToggoUltrarockFor more information or interviews contact worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.comFor a sneak peak check out "Cannonball"by Toggo Ultrarock here: