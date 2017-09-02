News By Tag
StartupDevKit Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign
StartupDevKit helps give startups what they need to validate their ideas, learn how to get their products built, launch, get press, get investment, manage their team, and of course, skyrocket their growth.
They empower startups with dozens of best practices guides written in-house, a book on startup failure and success, lists to help startups growth hack including a huge list of growth hacks, essential templates to make founders' lives easier and save time, and through other great resources. These materials have been developed to make founders' lives easier and help them to build and grow faster and smarter.
StartupDevKit also encourages startups learn what not to do by reverse-engineering the top 20 reasons for startup failure, as listed by CB Insights, examining the root causes of each reason, and explaining best practices to prevent each root cause for startup failure from happening. It's all easily explained through a book its Founder, Carl Potak, has been writing called Startup Survival Secrets: Why 70% of Startups Fail and How to Make Yours Thrive. The book will be available in the startup development kits and sold separately.
There are three different kits: an incubator kit designed for pre-launch startups, an accelerator kit designed for post-launch startups, and a fully-loaded kit that has the materials from both. The contents of the kits are organized and packed into their own sections through the website's membership portal.
The startup was born from the founder's frustration with the many issues entrepreneurs suffer and how unprepared most startup founders are to make the right decisions. So many founders don't know how to properly validate their startup ideas, build their prototypes, launch, and be able to grow sufficiently and sustainably while generating ample profit.
While StartupDevKit's Founder, Carl Potak, was working for and consulting other founders, he found many of them to be quite uneducated about startup and marketing best practices and their ignorance was destroying their businesses because of bad decisions.
Having been a startup founder before, he learned a lot of the intricacies and shortfalls in the entrepreneurial and startup process wanted to improve it for the next generation of startups.
The overall unpreparedness by startup founders is validated by the startup industry's variable 70% to 90% failure rate and by the evidence shown by CB Insights that 75% of venture-backed startups fail. So, we know that it's not just unfunded startups and first time founders that are failing.
Potak has been working on startups for ten years now. He started and founded three other startups, helped launch and build the largest network of co-founders in the world -- CoFoundersLab, he's advised startups, was a paid consultant to work on and market startups, and he's done technical recruiting.
According to Potak, he's had his share of failures as well as successes and he made it a point to learn from them as much as possible. He wants "to alleviate as much of the suffering as possible that our community experiences and help startups not just survive but thrive."
The funding StartupDevKit gets will enable them to pay for critical services that allow StartupDevKit to run, especially as it scales up and costs for services increase. And, the funding will enable them to grow their startup which will, in turn, "help more startups achieve their dreams."
Potak goes on to say "this crowdfunding campaign is not just for StartupDevKit, but for the startup community at-large. With every new person that StartupDevKit reaches, that's one more person who becomes more educated and able to create a successful startup."
For more information, visit https://StartupDevKit.com
