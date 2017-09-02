Join America Green Solar for Saturday Solar Brunch!

Join America Green Solar for our complementary Solar Brunch!

-- America Green Solar is set to have our second Solar Brunch next Saturday, September 16! Join the team for music, food, and mimosas, all while learning about the benefits of Solar Energy! In conjunction with our Social Media campaign in the wake of #HurricaneIrma, this is the perfect opportunity to find out what you can do to counteract climate change.America Green Solar, the fastest growing solar company in the nation, is committed to contributing to America's Green Energy Movement, through reaching consumers in various ways. The Solar Brunch is just one of the ways America Green achieves communicating the importance of Renewable Energy. America Green Solar's Solar Brunch starts at 11 AM on September 16 in our New York Office in DUMBO, Brooklyn. In order to claim your free tickets and learn how you can make an extra $500 with our Referral Planeteer (https://www.americagreensolar.com/referral-planeteer)program, please see the link below or email us at info@americagreensolar.comThis should be an exciting event for all! Whether you're going green, making some extra cash on referrals, or learning about what you can do to counteract climate change.Go Green. Save GreenAmericaGreenSolar.com