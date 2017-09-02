News By Tag
Remington College Now Offering Online Continuing Education Courses
Remington College now offers hundreds of online continuing education courses
Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction, and interaction with fellow students, you'll gain valuable knowledge at your convenience. You'll have the flexibility to study at your own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. The courses can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere with an Internet connection.
New sessions of each six-week online course start monthly, with two lessons released weekly (for a total of 12). Each high-quality course includes comprehensive lessons, quizzes, assignments, and a discussion area.
Popular course titles include:
• Creating Web Pages
• Accounting Fundamentals
• Speed Spanish
• Grant Writing
• Medical Terminology
• Real Estate Investing
To learn more, visit Remington College online at https://careertraining.ed2go.com/
About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/
Kate Quinones
Kate Quinones
