 
News By Tag
* Online
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Mary
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Remington College Now Offering Online Continuing Education Courses

Remington College now offers hundreds of online continuing education courses
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Online
* Education

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Lake Mary - Florida - US

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Remington College is pleased to announce it now has a program that makes it easy for you to take high-quality, noncredit online courses no matter where you are located. Through a partnership with ed2go, Remington College offers hundreds of courses on just about every topic.

Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction, and interaction with fellow students, you'll gain valuable knowledge at your convenience. You'll have the flexibility to study at your own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. The courses can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere with an Internet connection.

New sessions of each six-week online course start monthly, with two lessons released weekly (for a total of 12). Each high-quality course includes comprehensive lessons, quizzes, assignments, and a discussion area.

Popular course titles include:

• Creating Web Pages
• Accounting Fundamentals
• Speed Spanish
• Grant Writing
• Medical Terminology
• Real Estate Investing

To learn more, visit Remington College online at https://careertraining.ed2go.com/remington/.

About Remington College:  Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.

Contact
Kate Quinones
***@wellonscommunications.com
End
Source:Remington College
Email:***@wellonscommunications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Will Wellons Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share