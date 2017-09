Remington College Now Offering Online Continuing Education Courses

Remington College now offers hundreds of online continuing education courses

Contact

Kate Quinones

***@wellonscommunications.com Kate Quinones

End

-- Remington College is pleased to announce it now has a program that makes it easy for you to take high-quality, noncredit online courses no matter where you are located. Through a partnership with ed2go, Remington College offers hundreds of courses on just about every topic.Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction, and interaction with fellow students, you'll gain valuable knowledge at your convenience. You'll have the flexibility to study at your own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. The courses can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere with an Internet connection.New sessions of each six-week online course start monthly, with two lessons released weekly (for a total of 12). Each high-quality course includes comprehensive lessons, quizzes, assignments, and a discussion area.Popular course titles include:• Creating Web Pages• Accounting Fundamentals• Speed Spanish• Grant Writing• Medical Terminology• Real Estate InvestingTo learn more, visit Remington College online at https://careertraining.ed2go.com/ remington/ Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.