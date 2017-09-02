News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axalta Broadens Its Industrial Tufcote Brand with New Economy Product Lines
New VT Alkyd and Acrylic Alkyd Primer and Topcoats Designed to Deliver Good Corrosion Resistance and Color Retention Properties
"At Axalta, we strive to deliver products that continue to meet evolving demands of the industry," said John Corry, Axalta Product Director, Industrial North America. "The new Tufcote series of acrylic alkyd and VT alkyd products will be yet another cost-effective solution that adds value for our customers who require an economy industrial coating."
Tufcote LV HG series acrylic alkyd topcoats and primers deliver high quality and long-term protection for a wide variety of surfaces for machines, buildings, construction equipment, drilling rigs, oil field equipment and pipelines. The durable enamel of the economy topcoats is formulated from premium quality, acrylic modified, alkyd resin. Tufcote LV HG high gloss and Tufcote LV ST satin gloss acrylic alkyd topcoats are intended for use on areas subjected to hard use and where dry and recoat times are flexible. These environmentally responsible topcoats meet the strict requirements of the SCAQMD Rule 1113 at volatile organic compound (VOC) level of 0.8 lbs/gal (100 g/l).
Tufcote 2.8 HG series acrylic alkyd are extremely high gloss topcoats that are designed to deliver exceptional performance and weather protection capabilities for maintenance applications on farm and construction equipment and interior high traffic areas such as door frames, trim, and cabinets. Available in 20 popular industrial colors, the coating is formulated at a VOC level of 2.8 lbs/gal (340 g/l) to provide a smooth and long-lasting finish.
The abrasion-resistant VT alkyd topcoat of the Tufcote 2.8 HG series is intended for use by engineers and manufacturers of diverse products. By using aliphatic solvents, the paint is formulated to dry fast to help improve the efficiency of high production painting and makes it well suited for indoor industrial and other manufacturing applications. Available in a wide array of high gloss colors at 2.8 lbs/gal (340 g/l) VOC, this economy segment topcoat may be used on electrical enclosures, switch boxes, storage, barricades, and oil production tools.
All the Tufcote acrylic alkyd and VT alkyd topcoats are recommended for use over Tufcote LV PR acrylic alkyd primers. These flat gloss primers, with a VOC level of 0.8 lbs/gal (100g/l), are designed with rust-inhibitive characteristics to provide good bonding as well as excellent hiding and coverage for an economy coating.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Mariam Ottun
***@axaltacs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse