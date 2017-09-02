News By Tag
Zoom Digi Binocular That Becomes a Drone
Crowdfunding Campaign for Ranger, An Innovation That Makes Complex Technology Simple
Detachable goggles that provide complete eye coverage and diopter adjustment as well as headband make a difference to the viewing experience. Standard video overlay, location, direction and object info as well as altitude indicator come into play and this drone is a cut above the rest with these amazing features. Help make this drone a reality with donations.
The team behind this innovation which combines the features of a digital periscope, drone and digital binoculars is seeking US$125,000 in funds on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Donate your support in cash or kind and be part of this ground breaking innovation by clicking on the link provided below.
