September 2017
Zoom Digi Binocular That Becomes a Drone

Crowdfunding Campaign for Ranger, An Innovation That Makes Complex Technology Simple
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- A binocular that takes photos and turns into a drone? With the Ranger, a zoom digital binocular that can turn into a drone, this innovation leaves DJI Mavic and DJI Spark far behind when it comes to detachable googles, controller and drone case in one, zoom lens and collapsible drone as well as price. This emerging technology innovates in a way that no one else does. The body / controller offers standard digital camera controls, standard drone controls, LCD display, tripod mount and WiFi. The compact drone features a lens with 30x optical zoom, a 2 km flight range, direction sensor, accelerometer and LIDAR sensors as well as GPS.

Detachable goggles that provide complete eye coverage and diopter adjustment as well as headband make a difference to the viewing experience. Standard video overlay, location, direction and object info as well as altitude indicator come into play and this drone is a cut above the rest with these amazing features. Help make this drone a reality with donations.

The team behind this innovation which combines the features of a digital periscope, drone and digital binoculars is seeking US$125,000 in funds on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Donate your support in cash or kind and be part of this ground breaking innovation by clicking on the link provided below.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ranger-zoom-digi-binoc...

Source:Ranger
Camera, Indiegogo
Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
