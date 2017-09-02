News By Tag
Award Winning Singer Songwriter & Performer Ed Roman Brings "I Found God" to Big Fuss Records
The New Music Compilation Is Due In Stores September 15, 2017
Blurring the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres, Ed Romans uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America. Ed is a 2014 Artists Music Guild Award Nominee and a 2014 Artists In Music Award Nominee. He is also a 2014 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a two-time 2015 IMEA Award nominee, a Josie Show Awards nominee, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner.
A perceptive multi-instrumentalist, Ed Roman has performed at the Red Gorilla Music Fest during SXSW, the Millennium Music Conference, and SS Cape May. Recently in July, he toured New York City and Philadelphia.
In recent times, Ed traveled to Jamaica to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to the island, while shooting the music video for "Jamaica." His current album, Letters From High Latitudes (a homage to his Ontario home). The album is a critically-acclaimed vehicle for Ed's socio-political, earthly-conscious and globally-aware messages. The earthy, funky and magical mix of music has earned Ed Roman airplay chart recognition and won over legions of fans around the world, which refer to themselves as "Ed Heads."
Learn more about Ed Roman by visiting http://www.edroman.net
Learn more about Big Fuss Records at: https://bigfussrecords.com
