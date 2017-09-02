News By Tag
Astrid S Embarks on Fall Tour!
Read our interview with the Norwegian pop star! Download the app in order to enter to win tickets.
Ahead of her tour, we got to pick Astrid's brain a bit about the state of pop music and where she's headed next. Thrillcall is also giving away tickets to each date along the US leg of the tour! Read all about it and find instructions on how to enter the contests below.
Win tickets to see Astrid S!
---
Thrillcall: Your North American tour comes on the heels of the release of your new single, "Think Before I Talk." What was the catalyst in writing this song?
Astrid S: Think Before I Talk was written by Andrew Cedar, Madison Love, and Scott Harris. But I can relate to this song in many ways, and I hope and think that other people can too. To me it could be about friendship, family or a relationship where you say things you don't mean in the heat of the moment when you are hurt, upset or angry about something.
TC: Do you think pop music needs saving?
AS: I'm not sure. I've been listening to a lot of 80's pop this past year, and rarely obsess over any of the new pop songs that are released in 2017. With that said, nothing is bad or good, wrong or right in music. It's just music, and everyone is allowed to have their own taste. But I must admit that I'm looking forward to the day when someone manages to release an innovative and unpredictable song that becomes a hit, so that everyone eventually can move on from the pling plong spotify sound with instrumental choruses. But that's just my opinion. I'm really excited for Camila Cabello and her new music. Especially her two latest songs. They're different, urban and organic at the same time.
TC: What are your favorite and/or least favorite aspects of the pop music scene?
AS: I love how this genre has become so broad the past years! I feel like anything is pop, really. What I love about listening to pop from earlier, like the 80's, is that it sounds more organic, though it's electronic. Everything was recorded manually (the drums, piano, bass everything!), and not with just a midi-keyboard. It's both sad and good, because it makes it possible for anyone to produce and make music. But still I feel like it was more to it before, and for my album I would love for it to be more organic and have musicians record the instruments.
Read more from our interview on the Thrillcall blog:
****Win tickets to see Astrid S! Download the Thrillcall app and set your location in order to enter:
Astrid S Tour
9/12 @ Velvet Underground – Toronto
9/14 @ Brighton Music Hall – Boston
9/15 @ The Foundry at The Fillmore – Philadelphia
9/16 @ U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC
9/22 @ Subterranean – Chicago
9/23 @ 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis
9/29 @ Constellation Room – Santa Ana
9/30 @ The Independent – San Francisco
