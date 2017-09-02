News By Tag
Charlie and Janet Lenore to be Honored by Hartford's Camp Courant for Playground Campaign
Charlie Lenore, who practices with Day Pitney in the area of state and federal tax law, has been a member of Hartford's Camp Courant Board of Directors for nearly a decade and has served as chairman since 2014. Janet Lenore, who retired from Travelers Insurance in 2015, has worked as a volunteer with Camp Courant, The Village for Families and Children, Habitat for Humanity and Literacy Volunteers. Charlie and Janet launched the campaign for the new playground last year with a matching challenge grant for 50% of its cost.
"Hartford's Camp Courant is lucky to have dedicated supporters such as Charlie and Janet Lenore," said Jessica Hinman, Director of Community Outreach and Special Events for Hartford's Camp Courant. "The passion, dedication and commitment that both Charlie and Janet have for our campers and for what Camp stands for cannot be put into words. No amount of accolades, awards or thank-you cards can begin to express Camp's gratitude for their generosity."
Day Pitney is also a long-time supporter of Camp Courant, and for the last five years has sponsored the Day Pitney Mock Trial program, in which 11 and 12-year old campers prepare their roles for a mock trial held at Camp, meet with lawyers at Day Pitney's offices and meet with judges and court personnel to explore possible careers in the law. In addition, Day Pitney is a long-time sponsor of the Camp's annual Buddy Bash fundraiser.
Hartford's Camp Courant is the oldest and largest free summer day program in the nation. The camp's youth development program provides more than 1,000 Hartford children with the opportunity to learn and build positive relationships. The new playground replaces 30-year old equipment with all new structures and equipment that allow children of all abilities to participate.
"When Janet and I were raising our sons, we saw the value and importance of summer camp," said Lenore. "Summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for children to learn, play and to make lasting friendships. We wanted to dedicate our efforts to ensure as many kids as possible had the same opportunities."
