September 2017
RevMotiv Technology and Lingzhong Power Technology to Create Electric Motors for Buses in China

 
 
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- RevMotiv Technology Co. (RTC) announced that it has signed a $3.5 million development contract in partnership with Lingzhong Power Technology Co. for the creation of ultra-efficient electric motors and motor controllers to be used in electric vehicles in China. RTC will also retain 20 percent ownership of the new Joint Venture company and will hold management positions in the Chinese company to oversee quality and technology control.

The improved motors and controllers are smaller, lighter, and more efficient than most other motors currently available in China. This enables bus manufacturers to be more flexible in vehicle design and increase vehicle range. With efficiencies up to 96.5 percent, the motors will allow vehicles to use less electricity and create less waste than the existing system. RTC motors are not only used in buses, but everything from electric cars, supercars, military vehicles, and motorcycles.  The three-year contract is estimated to produce a minimum of 10,000 motors, ranging in size from 60 kW to 250 kW and 600 NM to 2000 NM of torque. The total estimated value of the contract is over $100 million.

"With the partnership between RTC and Lingzhong, we are able to feature our advanced electric motor and controller technology, which currently exceeds the technology currently being utilized by most bus companies," said Stephen Jonas, Chief Executive Officer of RevMotiv Technology Co. "It also helps us to go from small scale production to large scale, which will enable us to be cost competitive with other Chinese motor manufacturers."

As part of the partnership, Lingzhong is investing more than 200 million RMB for a facility that will be able to produce 30,000 motors and controllers per year. Lingzhong also has received financial assistance from the local government, which sees the project as a major tax and employment generator for the local economy.

"Our background is in the bus industry. With the RTC partnership we can help reduce carbon emissions and pollution, which we are proud to do," said Mr. Li Shuangxi, Chairman of Shandong Lingzhong. "These electric motors will both expand the electric bus market and improve air quality by using clean electric energy instead of traditional polluting engines, or inefficient systems currently being used."

RTC has finished production of three different prototype motors for different applications, which will be used in this project.  The partnership is in negotiations for supply agreements with China's three largest bus manufacturers to test the new motors and controllers.

Small scale production for testing has already begun and large scale production will begin on the improved motors and motor controllers in early 2018.

For more information about RTC, visit http://revmotiv.com.

About RevMotiv Technology Co.:

Bred from a passion for cars, RevMotiv Technology Co. (RTC) is an international team of engineers and car enthusiasts set on driving the electric vehicle industry.  RTC is pushed by a passion for speed, luxury, and electric vehicle innovation, which has led them to create electric motors and controllers, torque control systems, vehicle control systems, and autonomous driving systems.  Its first luxury pure electric supercar is set to be released for production in 2018.

RevMotiv
***@revmotiv.com
Source:
Email:***@revmotiv.com Email Verified
