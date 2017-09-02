News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Classic Cars Parts Venom Classics
To many (most?) men, classic muscle cars are cool. What's not cool about American automotive history in the 1960's and 1970's when some of the most powerful, iconic cars of all time were from the U.s? If you are into muscle cars, you have a lot of company. But you probably already knew that. Guys (and some ladies, too) who are into classic muscle cars usually are friends with others who are, as well.
Some of the five reasons I am presenting below have been mentioned based on empirical observation. Others have been listed based on informal discussions with classic muscle car owners.
For many, owning a classic muscle car provides a fun hobby to work on. Part of the process of restoration involves searching for and finding old parts online, dealerships and visiting salvage lots. Some people can be obsessive looking for a part, like trying to find the hood ornament of a 1964 Mustang, performing the activity can be a important outlet to reduce stress and even enhance focus.
Owning a muscle car represents freedom - not the patriotic type, but personal freedom. Jumping into a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, you are transported back in time to a place where classic rock was king and speed ruled. When you open up a '69 Camaro's 427 V-8 engine, you soon recognize the definition of real power, which is very liberating. For help finding classic car parts Venom Classics (http://www.venomclassics.com/
Of course, classic muscle cars attract attention. When people see a really cool muscle car, like that 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, they will take notice. They might not know the name of the car when they see it, but you will absolutely take note of its presence. For some men, a muscle car serve might attract the ladies. Some people think the car itself makes a guy sexy. That may sound stereotypical but it is also real.
To some degree, a muscle car helps some men channel their bad boy persona. When they are at work, they are the professional, responsible employee the boss expects them to be. They wear the appropriate clothing (maybe a suit) and groom to expectations.
When they aren't not at work and with their muscle car, they can let go of all that side of them and just be them. If it's the weekend, may they don't shave and definitely dress differently. It's the bad boy side. While that may not be true per se, there is likely some truth about the car acting as a outlet to something more personal.
The final and maybe most obvious point is this – muscle cars are just cool. A really incredible muscle car, like a 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner for example, can instantly hypnotizes a guy. Classic muscle cars are no doubt a piece of Americana. For many guys (and some women) these automobiles hold special meaning.
Looking for those rare car parts is part of the process. As part of your process for finding classic car parts Venom Classics is at your service.
https://youtu.be/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse