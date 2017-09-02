 
News By Tag
* 401k Retirement Plan
* 401k providers Columbus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Set Up Your 401 k Retirement Plan for Your Employees to Win the Retirement Race!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 401k Retirement Plan
* 401k providers Columbus

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Columbus - Ohio - US

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- At the end of March, 401 k plans held an estimated $5 trillion of the $26.1 trillion among total retirement accounts. That is over 19% of all public and private pension plans (including Cash Balance Plans), defined contribution plans (403(b) & 457 plans), and even individual IRAs and annuities. With so much money in 401 k plans, it can lead many employers and employees to wonder why they don't feel like their plans are working. Whether you already have a plan for your company or have one and feel that your plan isn't really working, know that you control your 401 k and there are many companies that are winning the retirement race.

Being a smart and responsible employer, and an expert in your own field, it is important to know that not all 401 k providers are experts. In fact, less than 25% of advisors work with more than five 401 k plans. So while it may be easy to blame your employees for not taking advantage of the great benefit your 401 k plan offers, you may also have to look at your advisor and see what they are doing to engage employees. Consulting a 401 k expert is your best option to not only improve plan compliance but to also have your plan start meeting your employees' needs and your company's goals. Many of these elite firms, like Life, Inc. Retirement Services, offer a hassle free and consultative approach to manage your business's 401k retirement plan. These firms also normally offer a local point of contact to manage your plan, use the latest technology for retirement plans, and are currently in the latest designs and trends for 401 k, 403(b), profit sharing, cash balance plans and much more. The point of contact will act both as a retirement plan administrator and retirement plan advisor, streamlining your company's communication for your plan and lowering costs for you and your employees.

The core mission of these 401 k specialty firms is to help your business and its employees prepare for retirement by changing the discussion from current account balances to participant outcomes, such as income replacement for employees in retirement. Changing the conversation for your employees may not seem like something substantial to employers, but putting things in terms your employees will understand has led some companies with less than 50% of employees contributing their company's 401 k plan to over 80% of employees contributing only a year later. If your plan is failing things like Average Deferral Percentage or Average Contribution Tests (ADP/ACP Tests), employee participation can be substantial since these kinds of increases can lead to more than doubling your Non-Highly Compensated Employees Percentage, resulting in increased contributions for owners and executives while eliminating the need for expensive Safe Harbor plans.

Most specialty 401 k advisors, like our firm, offer additional compliance services such as ERISA 3(21) or 3(38) Fiduciary investment selection and protection, customized investment policy statements (IPS), Education Policy development or programs, fiduciary support, participant education tailored to your company and of course, thorough documentation. While this may just sound like more work for your business or HR person, most of this work is done by your advisor and with over 66% of 401 k plans being audited by the Department of Labor annually facing some sort of fine, penalty or lawsuit, this additional documentation can keep your company on the right side these statistics.

As one of the most reliable and experienced 401k providers Columbus (http://www.lifeincrs.com/your-401k-services), working with start-up 401 k plans to larger established plans, the size of your plan or company doesn't matter when it comes to offering your employees the best retirement plan. For a better and more secure financial future, it is wise to get a 401 k plan that meets your employees' and your retirement needs. Together, you, your 401 k plan and its providers can be a valuable partner in getting your employees across the retirement finish line prepared.

Contact Info:

100 E. Campus View Boulevard Suite #250

Columbus, OH

USA
End
Source:Life, Inc.
Email:***@lifeincrs.com
Phone:614-396-7652
Tags:401k Retirement Plan, 401k providers Columbus
Industry:Insurance
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Life Inc. Retirement Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share