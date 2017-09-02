 
Industry News





Rialto Academy and The ONE Thing Certified Trainer Program Announces Their Trainer of the Year

 
 
Lance Dunahoe
Lance Dunahoe
 
DALLAS - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The ONE Thing Trainer Certification is offered by MAPS Business Training in partnership with Rialto Academy, named Lance Dunahoe as their Trainer of the Year. Dunahoe was chosen based on his numerous workshops, great participant reviews, and excellent peer reviews.

The ONE Thing Certified Trainers lead proprietary workshops developed with the authors and content from The ONE Thing book.  Numbering nearly 100 North American and international trainers, they lead workshops in English (and 3 other languages).  The ONE Thing Training Certification Program is recruiting 50 additional trainers this year.

Dunahoe is the owner of Lead Domino Training based in Dallas, TX.  His greatest passion is helping successful but overworked entrepreneurs gain clarity and focus in their lives by using the tools and strategies from the revolutionary book, The ONE Thing.  Lance was one of the original Certified ONE Thing Workshop Trainers.  He spends his days mastering the ONE Thing skills with clients and in his own life, to authentically teach others the power of "going small" to achieve big success.

Les McGehee, ONE Thing Certification Director and President of Rialto Academy:  "We're very proud of Lance. He exemplifies the professional and cultural standards we believe in. He helps powerful clients in government, business, and community development to achieve amazing results."

About The ONE Thing:  The hit book, The ONE Thing (2012, Bard Press) is an international bestseller success story and has appeared on more than 200 Bestseller lists.  For more information about Certification, visit http://www.mapsbusinesstraining.com/one-thing-certification

About Rialto Academy: While working with The ONE Thing authors Keller and Papasan, Rialto Academy has won  #1 Training Company in the World among all industries from Training Magazine twice! They are in their third year of providing leadership training to Jack Welch Management Institute. For more information, visit http://rialtoacademy.com/

Media Contact
Christina Piazza
(800) 377-7842
***@rialtoacademy.com
