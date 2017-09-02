News By Tag
Donations needed for Amarillo family after Hurricane Harvey
It had only been a few months since the Virnau family had said their good-byes and moved from Amarillo down to Beaumont. After unpacking and getting settled into their new home the unthinkable happened. Hurricane Harvey hit the coast like a battering ram and over 4 feet of floodwater invaded the Virnau's home, along with the homes of so many others. The family evacuated the area with their dog and only what they could carry in their car. Once the rain hit, they could only stand by and pray, as their neighborhood was overcome with wind and water.
"My heart goes out to my friends in Beaumont. Our children went to school together, they were inseparable,"
The Virnau family had only just begun to adjust to their new life and surroundings in Beaumont. Their realtor assured them that they would not need flood insurance because they did not live in a flood zone. Now, they are sleeping on the floor of their church. They go back to their home wearing heavy-duty masks to begin the arduous task of cleaning the mess left behind. Unfortunately, almost everything is a total loss.
Friends of the family have begun collecting donations here in Amarillo to take down to Larry and Christina Virnau and their 4 children. These are the items that are most needed at this time:
· Manpower
· Fans
· Furniture
· Socks
· Clothing
o Daughter 1 (14 years old): ladies size six, junior M, shoe size 6
o Daughter 2: (11 years old): girls size 14, junior size 1, shoe size 8
o Daughter 3: (6 years old): little girls size 6, shoe size little girls 13
o Son: (12 years old): boys size 12, shoe size 4
o Mom: size 10, shoe size 6
o Dad: 33/34 pants, large shirts, size 11 shoe
All donations can be dropped off at Advanced Eye Care, located at 2700 Paramount or American Storage on 45th and Georgia. If you are looking to help, please consider sharing with this remarkable family and their children. Memories and family heirlooms can't be replaced, but the community can help them begin to build new memories.
