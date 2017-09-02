Donations needed for Amarillo family after Hurricane Harvey

Contact

Nobox Creative

***@noboxcreative.biz Nobox Creative

End

-- Hurricane Harvey ripped through the Texas and Louisiana coasts leaving a path of destruction in its wake. For one Amarillo family, the aftermath of the storm has been more destructive than they could have imagined.It had only been a few months since the Virnau family had said their good-byes and moved from Amarillo down to Beaumont. After unpacking and getting settled into their new home the unthinkable happened. Hurricane Harvey hit the coast like a battering ram and over 4 feet of floodwater invaded the Virnau's home, along with the homes of so many others. The family evacuated the area with their dog and only what they could carry in their car. Once the rain hit, they could only stand by and pray, as their neighborhood was overcome with wind and water."My heart goes out to my friends in Beaumont. Our children went to school together, they were inseparable,"says Melanie Thompson. "We were sad to see them go, they were always such kind and compassionate people. My heart is breaking for what they are going through right now, more than anything, I want to help them out and show them the love and support that they have always shown me and my family."The Virnau family had only just begun to adjust to their new life and surroundings in Beaumont. Their realtor assured them that they would not need flood insurance because they did not live in a flood zone. Now, they are sleeping on the floor of their church. They go back to their home wearing heavy-duty masks to begin the arduous task of cleaning the mess left behind. Unfortunately, almost everything is a total loss.Friends of the family have begun collecting donations here in Amarillo to take down to Larry and Christina Virnau and their 4 children. These are the items that are most needed at this time:· Manpower· Fans· Furniture· Socks· Clothingo Daughter 1 (14 years old): ladies size six, junior M, shoe size 6o Daughter 2: (11 years old): girls size 14, junior size 1, shoe size 8o Daughter 3: (6 years old): little girls size 6, shoe size little girls 13o Son: (12 years old): boys size 12, shoe size 4o Mom: size 10, shoe size 6o Dad: 33/34 pants, large shirts, size 11 shoeAll donations can be dropped off at Advanced Eye Care, located at 2700 Paramount or American Storage on 45and Georgia. If you are looking to help, please consider sharing with this remarkable family and their children. Memories and family heirlooms can't be replaced, but the community can help them begin to build new memories.