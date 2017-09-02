News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CMR Mechanical Becomes a Mitsubishi Diamond Preferred Dealer!
A heating and cooling company in the Ann Arbor area becomes a Mitsubishi Preferred Diamond Dealer.
"We've sold so many of these systems!" says Andy Bobo, co-owner of CMR Mechanical. "We've become a trusted Mitsubishi ductless installer in the last few years, so they decided to promote us to a Diamond Preferred Dealer. We believe in these products and so do our customers!"
According to Energy Star, Mitsubishi Electric is America's No. 1 selling brand of ductless cooling and heating technology. They have nine systems that qualify for the Energy Star Most Efficient 2013 designation, making them the leader in Most Efficient ductless products. Call CMR Mechanical today to get your Mitsubishi ductless system installed!
About CMR Mechanical: Located in Dexter and Ann Arbor, Michigan, CMR Mechanical is a local family oriented business https://cmrmechanical.com/
Media Contact
Andy Bobo
734-424-1560
***@cmrmechanical.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse