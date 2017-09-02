 
Industry News





CMR Mechanical Becomes a Mitsubishi Diamond Preferred Dealer!

A heating and cooling company in the Ann Arbor area becomes a Mitsubishi Preferred Diamond Dealer.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CMR Mechanical, heating and cooling contractors in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are proud to announce that they've become a Mitsubishi Preferred Diamond Dealer.

"We've sold so many of these systems!" says Andy Bobo, co-owner of CMR Mechanical. "We've become a trusted Mitsubishi ductless installer in the last few years, so they decided to promote us to a Diamond Preferred Dealer. We believe in these products and so do our customers!"

According to Energy Star, Mitsubishi Electric is America's No. 1 selling brand of ductless cooling and heating technology. They have nine systems that qualify for the Energy Star Most Efficient 2013 designation, making them the leader in Most Efficient ductless products. Call CMR Mechanical today to get your Mitsubishi ductless system installed!

About CMR Mechanical: Located in Dexter and Ann Arbor, Michigan, CMR Mechanical is a local family oriented business https://cmrmechanical.com/ that focuses on quality HVAC products and customer service in the Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Ypsilanti, Plymouth, Milan, Whitmore Lake, and Saline. They live and breathe in the world of heating Ann Arbor, AC Ann Arbor, geothermal systems, high-efficiency Mitsubishi air conditioners Ann Arbor, mini-split Ann Arbor, and have been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details.

Andy Bobo
734-424-1560
***@cmrmechanical.com
Source:CMR Mechanical
Email:***@cmrmechanical.com
Tags:Heating And Cooling, Mitsubishi Preferred Dealer, Ductless Air Conditioners
Industry:Energy
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Partnerships
