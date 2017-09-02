News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Make Your Jewelry Website More Interactive
Techniques for Inspiring Interactivity
Even a simple website can become interactive if it provides content that peaks their interest, and allows them to become connected through social media or contact forms. You don't need special web applications to conduct surveys on your site. It can all be done through email or social media, as long as you use effective CTAs.
An important aspect of an interactive website is to set up a contact page, where people can find out more information about the company, as well as submit questions they may have. Whenever you want people to respond, refer them to your contact page or use a direct link to lead them to some form of electronic communication. Here are ways to encourage visitors to interact with your web properties:
• invite visitors to ask their own questions on a Q&A page
• offer a free prize for people who participate in a survey
• ask a popular blogger if you can write a guest blog
• interview other online thought leaders so they'll link to your site
• create your own regular interactive blog, podcast or newsletter
• encourage customers to post reviews
Online Jewelry Store Web Tools
There are plenty of web tools you can use to enhance and encourage website interactivity. GemFind creates web applications such as JewelCloud (http://www.gemfind.com/
Conclusion
Before you start building your interactive jewelry website, envision how your audience will be using your site. Do you want people to ask direct questions through emails, contact forms, or social media? Once you decide on how you want to spend your time communicating with your followers, you are ready to implement interactive technology. Visit GemFind.com to learn more about how you can bring your jewelry store online, and how you can connect with your customers through your website, app, or social media page.
Contact
GemFind
***@gemfind.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse