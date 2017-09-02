 
News By Tag
* Jewelry Website
* Online Marketing
* Interactive Website
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

How to Make Your Jewelry Website More Interactive

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jewelry Website
Online Marketing
Interactive Website

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Newport Beach - California - US

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Interactivity is one of the keys to building an online community. The more your online jewelry site invites participation with followers, the more chances people will have to spend time with it. Some of the interaction can be driven by technology, such as online contact forms and other web applications. Another technique involves using effective call to action (CTA) statements. Here are ways to create a fun, interactive experience for your growing audience.

Techniques for Inspiring Interactivity
Even a simple website can become interactive if it provides content that peaks their interest, and allows them to become connected through social media or contact forms. You don't need special web applications to conduct surveys on your site. It can all be done through email or social media, as long as you use effective CTAs.

An important aspect of an interactive website is to set up a contact page, where people can find out more information about the company, as well as submit questions they may have. Whenever you want people to respond, refer them to your contact page or use a direct link to lead them to some form of electronic communication. Here are ways to encourage visitors to interact with your web properties:


• invite visitors to ask their own questions on a Q&A page
• offer a free prize for people who participate in a survey
• ask a popular blogger if you can write a guest blog
• interview other online thought leaders so they'll link to your site
• create your own regular interactive blog, podcast or newsletter
• encourage customers to post reviews

Online Jewelry Store Web Tools
There are plenty of web tools you can use to enhance and encourage website interactivity. GemFind creates web applications such as JewelCloud (http://www.gemfind.com/applications/jewelcloud/), DiamondLink (http://www.gemfind.com/applications/diamond-link/) and RingBuilder (http://www.gemfind.com/applications/ring-builder/), that bring the services that would be offered in the jewelry stores, onto the web. JewelCloud, for example, is an excellent tool for running your online jewelry store from one platform, by syncing inventory from vendors onto the retail jewelers' website. It allows customers to have convenient access to the jewelry they are looking for, and for jewelry retailers to reach a broader audience. JewelCloud can be catered to each retailers inventory and what they would like to be shown on their website.

Conclusion
Before you start building your interactive jewelry website, envision how your audience will be using your site. Do you want people to ask direct questions through emails, contact forms, or social media? Once you decide on how you want to spend your time communicating with your followers, you are ready to implement interactive technology. Visit GemFind.com to learn more about how you can bring your jewelry store online, and how you can connect with your customers through your website, app, or social media page.

Contact
GemFind
***@gemfind.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gemfind.com Email Verified
Tags:Jewelry Website, Online Marketing, Interactive Website
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GemFind PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share