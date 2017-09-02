News By Tag
The Soul Food Comedy Festival: The Place Where Comedy and Soul Meet in Toronto!
The popular saying 'laughter is good for the soul' proves to be the formula for the Soul Food Comedy Festival which features 10 events and 30 artists. Patrons will walk away with an experience they won't forget after stars Michael Blackson, Luenell Campbell, Aries Spears, Comedian Trix, White Yardie and many more deliver on the trademark they are known by: Comedy!
Each event has been organized into a package giving patrons an opportunity to customize their experience. Package A entitled Wildin in Toronto gives access to the shows Wildin in Toronto (Friday September 15th at 10pm), Who Got Juice (Saturday September 16th at 10pm) and Ugly is the New Cute starring Michael Blackson and friends (Sunday September 17th at 10pm), while packages B and C offer shows earlier in the evening starring Arie Speers and Luenell Campbell.
Speaking to media, Wesley Hype of Juice Comedy Toronto explained "we wanted to give fans something different, similar to 'on demand' where they can select the comedians they want to see and the times they want to see them. We're excited about adding that element to our 2017 season."
Michael Blackson rose to stardom in Philadelphia and New York with his memorable routine Modasucka: Welcome to America. The top selling Comedy sketch made him one of the most recognized comedians on the circuit, and appearances at the BET Awards, a commercial for the Dave Chappelle show and an appearance on the television show 'Are We There Yet.'
Luenell Campbell is one of the most prominent women in Comedy. Appearing on Katt Williams American Hustle tour, Leunell developed a loyal following of fans who can't get enough of her brand of humor, and who flock to each city in which she performs. Appearing in the movies 'Think Like a Man' and 'Taken 2' with Liam Neeson increased demand for the comedian making her one of the most sought after people in the business.
White Yardie's rise to fame comes by way of YouTube video's and Instagram posts in which he provokingly makes fun of relationships, breaks down the meaning of a 'wasteman,' and the ultimate, roasting video's! Only white Yardie can roast everything from the way a person wears their weave, to the wrong shoe size, to the attraction of the female anatomy!
For more information visit: http://www.soulfoodcomedyfestival.com/
About Juice Comedy Toronto:
Juice Comedy Toronto has been producing comedy events since 2013. They have sold out venues in Toronto such as the Danforth Music Hall and are known for being the top comedy promoters in Toronto whose events sell out quickly.
