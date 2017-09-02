News By Tag
Movies Under The Stars: Free Entertainment For The Whole Community
This summer, Hamilton Duncan joined in with other businesses in its local community to sponsor free family movies nights at Movies Under The Stars in Holland Park.
Every Saturday night in the month of August, the community enjoyed watching a free movie on a 3-storey high big screen outdoors at Holland Park. Events started well before the movie with local performers and musicians entertaining the crowds as well as activities such as crafts and face painting for the kids. "We consider it part of our commitment to our local community to supporting events like these where Surrey residents can come together and enjoy an evening outside while spending quality time with friends and family," said Hamilton Duncan's managing partner, Greg Palm. "We love seeing our diverse community come together, which is why we support events such as these and will continue to do so in the future. As a firm, we are actively involved with charitable groups and local community organizations of all kinds and look forward to participating in Surrey's next big community event."
About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. We are a full-service firm, and we boast a strong track record of assisting our clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the firm's services, key leadership and history can be found at www.hdas.com.
Contact
Darcie Holdsworth
(604) 581-4677
***@hdas.com
