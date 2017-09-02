News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
America Green Solar Stands with No More
America Green Solar stands with No More to help eliminate sexual assault and domestic violence.
No More is an organization that works toward eliminating domestic violence and sexual assault, while providing their viewer base with endless resources. The organization urges people to take action and say, "no more" in supporting victims of violence and assault.
The goal to end sexual abuse and violence, as well as unite and strengthen communities around these issues. Ending domestic violence and sexual assault is a global issue that needs unification and all the support it can get.
Causes that unify and encourage collaboration, such as ending sexual assault and domestic violence, are very important to America Green Solar. America Green Solar encourages all communities to take the pledge to get involved locally to help put an end to domestic violence and sexual assault.
America Green Solar is proud to support social causes and charitable partners. For more information on America Green Solar's charitable partners and how AGS can support your organization, contact us at info@americagreensolar.com
To support No More, view more information here: https://nomore.org/
Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse