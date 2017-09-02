 
News By Tag
* Solar Energy
* Solar Power
* Sustainability
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

America Green Solar Stands with No More

America Green Solar stands with No More to help eliminate sexual assault and domestic violence.
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Not only does America Green Solar support sustainable practices and green energy, the company supports social causes and charitable efforts. America Green Solar is proud to support No More in raising social awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.

No More is an organization that works toward eliminating domestic violence and sexual assault, while providing their viewer base with endless resources. The organization urges people to take action and say, "no more" in supporting victims of violence and assault.

The goal to end sexual abuse and violence, as well as unite and strengthen communities around these issues. Ending domestic violence and sexual assault is a global issue that needs unification and all the support it can get.

Causes that unify and encourage collaboration, such as ending sexual assault and domestic violence, are very important to America Green Solar. America Green Solar encourages all communities to take the pledge to get involved locally to help put an end to domestic violence and sexual assault.

America Green Solar is proud to support social causes and charitable partners. For more information on America Green Solar's charitable partners and how AGS can support your organization, contact us at info@americagreensolar.com

To support No More, view more information here: https://nomore.org/

Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Energy, Solar Power, Sustainability
Industry:Energy
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share