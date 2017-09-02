News By Tag
Peacock Automotive Rebrands New River Auto Mall to Peacock Auto Mall in Celebration of 15th Years
The former New River Auto Mall, established in 2002, now will be doing business as "Peacock Auto Mall."
The automobile retailer's new name and logo were released during an unveiling event on Thursday, Sept. 7. The exterior rebranding was recently completed on U.S. 278 just outside Bluffton, S.C.
"We were excited to celebrate our fifteenth anniversary this year and wanted to celebrate in a very special way," said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. "The rebranding of Peacock Auto Mall now associates the family name with the property along with showing the connections to our other dealerships."
As part of the changeover, the company has changed the look associated with the brand, Peacock said.
"We softened up the logo and made some color modifications that better represent the current identity of our company," he said. "We also added a silhouette of a car to evoke the sense of excitement you feel when test driving the inventory at our dealerships."
Peacock Auto Mall covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, five miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina. It employs approximately 330 people and features 13 brands, including Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Porsche, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen.
Peacock Automotive also owns and operates dealerships in Savannah, Ga., Columbia, S.C., and Orlando, Fla., as well as the New River Wellness Institute and the NRAM Collision Center.
During Thursday's unveiling, Peacock Auto Mall and the American Heart Association unveiled the "Midsummer Night's Dream" theme for the 21st Annual Heart Ball of the Southern Coast. Audi Hilton Head is the Legacy Sponsor for the Heart Ball, which will be held on Feb. 5 with 400 guests expected. For more information on the Heart Ball, visit www.southerncoastheartball.org.
Peacock Auto Mall and the American Heart Association also collected heart-healthy food donations, as well as hurricane preparation materials, for Bluffton Self Help. Located at 39 Sheridan Park Circle in Bluffton, the non-profit provides a variety of services such as short-term emergency financial assistance. In 2016, the organization served more than 10,000 people and provided approximately $125,000 to 355 families for short-term emergency assistance. For more information, visit http://www.blufftonselfhelp.org
For more information about Peacock Automotive, call (843) 208-1258 or visit https://www.peacockautomotive.com/
