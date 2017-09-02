Transaction Announcement - Print Industry

Transworld Business Advisors, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a business service company providing direct mail and printing services, traded to a new owner due to the support of Gary Goldwasser.

--Denver, Colo., United States (September 8, 2017) – Transworld Business Advisors of Denver, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a business service company providing direct mail and printing services, traded to a new owner due to the support of Gary Goldwasser."Having been a business owner in the print industry myself, it was a joy to work with the owners of this company," says Gary Goldwasser, a Business Broker with Transworld Denver. "This industry fits well within my wheelhouse of expertise, so I think that helped me move the deal forward to the closing table."This business is a full service, direct mail marketing agency that has been in business for more than 17 years. They specialize in all facets of direct mail marketing communications including promotion, planning and budget, market research and analysis, creative services, IT database services, print production, mail processing, fulfillment services and response analysis. They have the proven experience, objectivity and independence to maximize direct mail results and is sure to continue on its successful path with the new buyer.Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.