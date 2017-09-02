News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Toll Brothers pilots VR home buying experience in Colorado
With Kitchen 360, Toll Brothers puts millions of kitchen options in the hands of home buyers.
Kitchen 360, which makes its debut at Toll Brothers' Englewood Design Studio, as well as the sales offices at The Hills at Parker and Highlands at Parker, places innovation at the center of the luxury home-buying experience. Toll Brothers' 3D configuration solution and floor plan visualizer offers home buyers a realistic tour through the kitchen of the selected Toll Brothers home using a tablet or networked HTC Vive.
Jillian and Richard Talbot of Parker recently relocated to Colorado from Florida and have decided to build a home in Toll Brothers' The Hills at Parker. "When I used the new VR tool, I felt like I was standing in my new kitchen," Jillian said. "It was fun and felt so real. It really helps to see how your choice will look so you know what you're getting before it's built."
To bring Kitchen 360's photo-real 3D home composition and an immersive experience to home-buyers, Toll Brothers is partnering with Marxent (http://www.marxentlabs.com), the leader in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology for major home builders, retailers, and manufacturers of building products.
"Virtual reality technology has made incredible advancements, and Kitchen 360 takes it to another level for home building," said Jed Gibson, President of Toll Architecture. "Many builders offer video walk-throughs, or you can see a static image of a generic kitchen and change the cabinet color or floors. With the Kitchen 360 buyers will not only see, but also step into the kitchen they have selected. Every element of the kitchen is independently rendered so that the user can make changes in real time, and there are more than 420 options to select from. It creates a one-of-a-kind experience for each home buyer."
Kitchen 360 leverages Marxent's VisualCommerce™
• First, at one of our pilot Sales Centers, visualize the kitchen of any of the available homes, decorated with one of our curated style kits on a large HDTV. For a more immersive experience, buyers can step into their decorated floor plan using a VR headset.
• Then, at the Englewood Design Studio, using the combination of a tablet, HDTV and immersive VR, buyers work with the Toll Brothers representative to personalize their dream kitchen's features, including appliances, cabinet door styles and finishes, flooring, countertops, and paint colors, until the design suits their vision.
"Until now, the personalization process of buying a new home posed a challenge for home buyers to visualize their combination of selected materials using small material samples," added Mark Bailey, Division President, Toll Brothers Colorado Division. "The Kitchen 360 experience enhances a home buyer's ability to visualize their space with a level of quality that has never been available before. Using this VR technology in combination with the look and feel of those material samples, the buyer has a more complete idea of their vision. They get the chance to actually step inside the space they've created, and preview how that space will work for their everyday lives."
For a first-person perspective of the Kitchen 360 Experience, visit TollBrothers.com/
Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers and operates in 20 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse