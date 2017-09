St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center to Expands Free GED™ Classes in Detroit Beginning Sept. 1

End

-- In response to student requests, St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center (http://www.svsfcenter.org/)(SVSF) has added new Wednesday evening GED™ classes at its Central Campus located at Focus: HOPE. Classes will be held from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at 1200 Oakman Boulevard, CAT Building, Detroit beginning Sept. 13.SVSF's GED™ completion programs are free and individualized. Focused on helping Detroit adults (age 18 or older) become more self-sufficient and contributing members to the community and economy through education, this program has successfully helped adults move towards meaningful employment or college much sooner."Adding an evening class at this location has been the top request from students, so we have dedicated the staff and resources to make this happen," said Diane Renaud, Executive Director/CEO of SVSF.In addition to accepting new students, SVSF is also looking for volunteers willing to tutor these students. Guided by the SVSF staff, volunteers receive orientation and training in order to best serve this population.Adults interested in enrolling in SVSF's GED™ program may call (313) 535-9200. Individuals interested in volunteering should contact Beth Kraft at (313) 535-9200, x3104.St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center began in 1844 as St. Vincent's Academy in Detroit, a kindergarten for orphaned children. The organization evolved through the years and moved to Farmington Hills, establishing an adoption/foster care residence for children. In 2006, when policies and the economy changed, the Center closed its residential doors, but wanted to continue to fulfill its mission of serving at-risk children and adults. Identifying the significant need, the Center returned to Detroit and its roots of education and now provides free, personalized educational support for children and adults. These programs are designed to help build self-sufficiency skills for academic and employment success, personal achievement and dignity. Visit http://www.svsfcenter.org/ to learn more.20900 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48219Tuesday: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.9641 Harper, Detroit, MI 48213Monday Morning: 9:00 a.m.7310 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202Monday Afternoon: 1:30 p.m.1200 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.26 Peterboro, Detroit, MI 48201Monday: 9 a.m.Students first attend an orientation as part of enrollment. Call (313) 535-9200 to learn more.