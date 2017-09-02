News By Tag
iTunes Video & Apple Music Premiere Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy Video by Shred Senorita Great Kat
WATCH at https://itunes.apple.com/
Ole! Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy stars Shred Senorita The Great Kat's stunning Guitar & Violin virtuosity, along with Carmen & Don Jose dancing an Argentine Tango. Matadors, bullfighters, masked gimps and the world's fastest guitar/violin shredder, The Great Kat make the ultimate over-the-top, insane Hard Rock/Classical music video a must-see! Watch now: https://itunes.apple.com/
New Music Video from Upcoming Great Kat DVD!
http://www.greatkat.com
PHOTOS:
Carmen Music Video:
http://www.greatkat.com/
http://www.greatkat.com/
Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" from NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! DVD Features ShredClassical masterpieces from Beethoven, Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Bach. Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! https://itunes.apple.com/
http://www.greatkat.com
CD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "VIVALDI" CD featuring Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy"!
For CD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"
Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
