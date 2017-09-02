iTunes Video & Apple Music Premiere Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy Video by Shred Senorita Great Kat

 
Industry News





Ole! Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy stars Shred Senorita The Great Kat's stunning Guitar & Violin virtuosity, along with Carmen & Don Jose dancing an Argentine Tango.
 
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- iTunes Video & Apple Music Premiere Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" Music Video by Shred Senorita Great Kat!

WATCH at https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/sarasates-carmen-fantasy/id1278367150

Ole! Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy stars Shred Senorita The Great Kat's stunning Guitar & Violin virtuosity, along with Carmen & Don Jose dancing an Argentine Tango. Matadors, bullfighters, masked gimps and the world's fastest guitar/violin shredder, The Great Kat make the ultimate over-the-top, insane Hard Rock/Classical music video a must-see! Watch now: https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/sarasates-carmen-fantasy/id1278367150
New Music Video from Upcoming Great Kat DVD!

http://www.greatkat.com

PHOTOS:
Carmen Music Video:
http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/carmenfantasystill143logo2.jpg
http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/carmenfantasystill58logo6-1200x1600.jpg

Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" from NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! DVD Features ShredClassical masterpieces from Beethoven, Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Bach. Terror, Bazzini,  Chef Great Kat, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/sarasates-carmen-...

http://www.greatkat.com

CD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "VIVALDI" CD featuring Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy"!
For CD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-pr.com ,  eyutani@thomaspr.com  http://www.greatkat.com


About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Greatkat
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
