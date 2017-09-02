Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a safety product distributor

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a safety product distributor in the midwest. The Business has been in operation for over 18 years.The Company provides safety equipment and supplies, such as gloves, hard hats, vests, ear plugs and safety goggles, to local steel mills, construction companies and government agencies. Customers have a wide variety of safety equipment and materials offered to them at the retail location. The Business also offers a delivery service to its customers.Construction sites and workplaces have to comply with OSHA standards. The Business is situated in a niche industry that will always be necessary as safety is a human need. A new owner would be able to expand the business through building an online presence and an online store. Additionally, a new owner would be able to expand product lines and implement a targeted sales strategy.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business. Sun Acquisitions' Tony Schiappa is the primary advisor for the Business and will lead marketing efforts.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest. For more information, contact us at (773)-243-1603 or email marketing@sunacquisitions.com.