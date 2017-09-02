News By Tag
Go2 Partners Helping to Launch Certified Employee-Owned Accreditation Program
"This is a major milestone for Go2 Partners and for all employee-owned companies," said James O'Brien, CEO of Go2 Partners. "We're big believers in employee ownership and Certified EO will raise national awareness of this important idea. Job seekers, consumers, businesses, and local governments will now have a uniform and consistent method for identifying great employee-owned companies."
Certified EO will officially launch on September 5th with 29 "founding member" employee-owned companies including GO2 Partners. Certified EO's founding members operate in all 50 states and employ 47,000 Americans. "This is truly an impressive group of companies," said Thomas Dudley, CEO of Certified Employee-Owned, "they're outstanding in their industries and they're united by a deep commitment to their employees and their communities."
Go2 Partners originally became employee-owned in 1995, the year that the company began. James O'Brien and the other founding owners at the time saw employee ownership as both good for the employees and good for the company's bottom line. Since then, Go2 Partners has enjoyed outstanding growth and numerous other benefits of employee ownership.
Employee ownership is perhaps the best-kept secret in the American economy. Today there are over 6,000 employee-owned companies with combined revenue of over $200B and employment of nearly 2 million. Employee-owned companies strengthen communities, foster a financially savvy workforce, build wealth for working people, and increase the resiliency of the economy during recessions. Despite these major benefits, many Americans don't know that employee-owned companies are so common and so successful.
Certified Employee-Owned is looking to raise the profile of employee ownership by combining the reach of employee-owned companies with a common brand and a common set of standards. "By connecting Americans with the great employee-owned companies in their communities, we will make employee ownership something every
American cares about," explained Dudley. "EO will become something people take in to consideration when they're thinking about where to work and where to shop. And it begins on September 5th."
To learn more about Go2 Partners, visit www.go2partners.com
To learn more about Certified EO, visit https://www.certifiedeo.com
