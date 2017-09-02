News By Tag
Remington College-Nashville Campus Offers New HVAC Program
Diploma program trains students for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning jobs
The HVAC program is designed to provide students with skills in the fundamentals and practice of the HVAC industry. Students can earn a diploma in as little as nine months.1
The curriculum covers:
• HVAC technology, theory and safety
• Maintenance techniques
• Motor functions
• Residential and commercial systems
• Refrigeration and freezer systems
• Automated control use, troubleshooting and repair
Throughout the program, students will receive training established by the National Skill Standards for HVAC technicians. Students who graduate from the Remington College HVAC program may be qualified for a number of entry-level positions in the field.2
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for HVAC and refrigeration mechanics and installers is expected to grow by 14% during the ten-year period from 2014 – 2024; that's more than 290,000 jobs.3 Even in tough economic times, there will likely be a continuing need for trained HVAC specialists.
Remington College Nashville (http://nashville.remingtoncollege.edu/
About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/
1 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/
2 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.
3 https://www.bls.gov/
Contact
Kate Quinones
***@wellonscommunications.com
