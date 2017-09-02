 
September 2017





TEXAS IT PROFESSIONALS Becomes Member of MSPAlliance®

Texas IT Professionals joins vibrant global consortium of cloud, managed service providers and technology enabling vendors
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas IT Professionals today announced that it has become a member of the MSPAlliance.

MSPAlliance is the oldest Managed Services group and the only Accrediting and Standards based body created specifically for the Managed Services Industry. With over 30,000 corporate members worldwide, the MSPAlliance is a very powerful and influential global network of IT professionals. MSPAlliance works in a collaborative effort with service providers, technology enabling vendors, governmental bodies as well as other industry associations, to further the acceptance of the managed services and cloud industry to the business consumer.

MSPAlliance Member companies' are able to achieve MSP and Cloud Certifications including, SSAE 16 Audits and ultimately achieve certification through the MSPAlliance MSP/Cloud Verify Program™

"We are delighted to have Texas IT Professionals as a member of our global association," said Celia Weaver, MSPAlliance president. "By upholding the MSPAlliance Managed Service Provider's Code of Ethics, Texas IT Professionals will work with MSPAlliance, as well as their industry peers, to help ensure the integrity of the managed services and cloud profession."

"Texas IT Professionals is delighted to join, and participate in the MSPAlliance and we see the MSPCV certification as a differentiator for Texas IT Professionals in the market. Our clients deserve to have the assurance we take the management of their I.T. operations seriously and that we are operating in a safe and secure manner," said Miroslav Kovac, Business Development Manager of Texas IT Professionals.

ABOUT TEXAS IT PROFESSIONALS

Texas IT Professionals provides Computer Services, IT Security, Network Support and Managed IT Services in the Texas area and beyond. Our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses headquartered in Texas to efficiently & securely utilize best of breed technology, so they can focus on reaching and exceeding their strategic goals.

For more information, visit: texasitprofessionals.com

ABOUT MSPALLIANCE

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and manage service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices.  For more information, visit www.mspalliance.com (http://www.mspalliance.com/?__hstc=254427735.a75525812cde...)

Contact
Texas IT Professionals
Miroslav Kovac
+1 512 993 4852
***@texasitprofessionals.com
