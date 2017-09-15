News By Tag
Freeus, LLC to Present Poster at 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo
Poster to offer attendees insights into how mobile medical alerts can reduce hospital readmission rates and increase quality of patient care
"We are pleased to present a poster and meet with attendees at the 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo," said Brock Winzeler, Freeus General Manager. "We look forward to offering insights about the benefits of mobile medical alerts for home care and HME providers."
The 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo is the nation's largest gathering of home care, hospice and private duty professionals, and it will feature nearly 200 vendors.
Freeus is a wholesale provider of mobile medical alerts (https://www.freeus.com/
Freeus emergency alert devices ensure that patients are never alone: They have fast access to help with the push of a button anytime, wherever they go with cellular coverage.
Freeus medical alerts can also reduce hospital readmission rates and elevate wcj the quality of care that home care and HME providers offer their patients.
Freeus recently launched PERS University (https://www.freeus.com/
Join Freeus at the 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo or visit www.freeus.com to learn more.
About Freeus:
Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.
Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
