Freeus, LLC to Present Poster at 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo

Poster to offer attendees insights into how mobile medical alerts can reduce hospital readmission rates and increase quality of patient care

-- Freeus, LLC (https://www.freeus.com), one of the fastest growing mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) businesses in the United States, announced that they will present a poster at the 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo (http://longbeach2017.nahc.org/), taking place October 15-17, 2017, in Long Beach, California."We are pleased to present a poster and meet with attendees at the 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo," said Brock Winzeler, Freeus General Manager. "We look forward to offering insights about the benefits of mobile medical alerts for home care and HME providers."The 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo is the nation's largest gathering of home care, hospice and private duty professionals, and it will feature nearly 200 vendors.Freeus is a wholesale provider of mobile medical alerts (https://www.freeus.com/products/) that work at home and away to provide peace of mind to patients and their caregivers. Freeus products seamlessly integrate with a UL-Listed, CSAA-certified Five Diamond central station. Care specialists can speak with and locate users and send loved ones or emergency personnel to assist, depending on what is needed.Freeus emergency alert devices ensure that patients are never alone: They have fast access to help with the push of a button anytime, wherever they go with cellular coverage.Freeus medical alerts can also reduce hospital readmission rates and elevate wcj the quality of care that home care and HME providers offer their patients.Freeus recently launched PERS University ( https://www.freeus.com/ university ), a new tool to help dealers find success offering medical alerts. PERS University features educational webinars, one-on-one expert guidance and customized marketing materials and is ideal for home care and HME businesses who want to offer medical alerts to their patients but are not sure where to begin.Join Freeus at the 2017 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo or visit www.freeus.com to learn more.About Freeus:Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026