ROYCE Opens Monogram Shop in Bloomingdale's 59th Street Store

Complimentary, On-Demand Personalization on All Bloomingdale's Leather Purchases
 
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- ROYCE, the lifestyle brand focused on handmade leather goods, today announces the opening of its first floor monogramming boutique within the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship store.

Channeling its artisanal heritage from Vienna, Austria, ROYCE continues its tradition of refined craftsmanship under the guidance of the Bauer family's latest generation. Combining aspirational quality, ethical construction, and innovative functionality, the ROYCE collection includes clean-lined, ready-to-wear leather bags and travel accessories.

Utilizing time-honored engraving techniques, products can be personalized with initials, names, zodiac signs, numbers, and emojis on leather via classic embossing as well as foil stamping in an extensive range of pastel and metallic hues. Within minutes of purchasing a ROYCE or any leather product in the store – including designer handbags and accessories – Bloomingdale's clients can receive complimentary personalization by a ROYCE master monogrammer, within seven days of purchase. Products purchased elsewhere can be personalized for a fee of $25.

"Our family is honored to partner with Bloomingdale's to empower its clients with an instantly gratifying, personalized purchasing experience," explains managing director William Bauer. "We firmly believe in celebrating individuality and feel that our vision strongly aligns with Bloomingdale's commitment to creativity and exclusivity."

"We are thrilled to welcome ROYCE to our flagship 59th Street store. Personalization resonates greatly with the Bloomingdale's consumer and ROYCE has monogramming perfected. The dedication to quality in their products, as well as their monogramming services, will be a valuable addition to the 59th Street store experience," says Sharon Wax, Bloomingdale's SVP Concessions and Designer.

Source:ROYCE New York
