Barnes & Noble Teams Up With Local Business for Kick-Off Fundraiser and Book Launch

 
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to team up with Barnes & Noble, the Alzheimer's Association, author Mary Edwards-Olson, and other local businesses to announce a week long fundraising event!

The event will take place at Barnes & Noble in Johnson, City TN. Beginning Friday, September 29th, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm, with a Pre-Walk to End Alzheimer's kick off from the Alzheimer's Association, the event will last through October 5th. Walkers and teams can stop by to pick up T-shirts!

The activities for the week will include a meet and greet with Mary Edwards-Olson, author of the debut book When the Sun Shines Through, a beautifully illustrated children's book intended to teach children about Alzheimer's Disease. Alzheimer's educational programs will be provided throughout the week.

Other events throughout the week will include a story reading by Johnson City Mayor, David Tomita on Saturday, September 30th at 1:30 pm. There will be special activities on Sunday for a kids day. Scavenger hunts and the possibility to win prizes with take place during the week.

Throughout the event, purchases of Edwards-Olson's book and other Barnes & Noble purchases will have a portion of the sales donated to the Alzheimer's Association. To ensure your purchases go towards the donations use the code 12210761.

Sponsors for the event will include Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., Barnes & Noble, the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Tennessee, BrightStar Care, Chaparral, Dominion, and more!

Interested in volunteering at the Walk to End Alzheimer's? Contact Meridith Sieber at 1-800-272-3900 or msieber@alz.org for more information.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. Jan-Carol Publishing includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~ Broken Crow Ridge

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

www.jancarolpublishing.com

http://www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
