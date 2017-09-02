Barnes & Noble Teams Up With Local Business for Kick-Off Fundraiser and Book Launch

End

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to team up with Barnes & Noble, the Alzheimer's Association, author Mary Edwards-Olson, and other local businesses to announce a week long fundraising event!The event will take place at Barnes & Noble in Johnson, City TN. Beginning Friday, September 29th, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm, with a Pre-Walk to End Alzheimer's kick off from the Alzheimer's Association, the event will last through October 5th. Walkers and teams can stop by to pick up T-shirts!The activities for the week will include a meet and greet with Mary Edwards-Olson, author of the debut book, a beautifully illustrated children's book intended to teach children about Alzheimer's Disease. Alzheimer's educational programs will be provided throughout the week.Other events throughout the week will include a story reading by Johnson City Mayor, David Tomita on Saturday, September 30th at 1:30 pm. There will be special activities on Sunday for a kids day. Scavenger hunts and the possibility to win prizes with take place during the week.Throughout the event, purchases of Edwards-Olson's book and other Barnes & Noble purchases will have a portion of the sales donated to the Alzheimer's Association. To ensure your purchases go towards the donations use the codeSponsors for the event will include Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., Barnes & Noble, the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Tennessee, BrightStar Care, Chaparral, Dominion, and more!Interested in volunteering at the Walk to End Alzheimer's?Contact Meridith Sieber at 1-800-272-3900 or msieber@alz.org for more information.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. Jan-Carol Publishing includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~ Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.com