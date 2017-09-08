Country(s)
Industry News
Kent Accountancy Firm Brave Tough Mudder 2017 for Charity
Goudhurst Accountancy firm, Charter Tax, Enter this Years Tough Mudder
· Crawley-based event will see ten team members tackling obstacles and woodland trails
· Chairman "full of admiration" for participants
Employees at London and Kent-based accountancy firm, Charter Tax Consulting Ltd, will be taking part in the Tough Mudder challenge to raise money for worthy causes. Taking place near Crawley on Saturday 16 September, the event will see participants tackle obstacles and traverse overgrown woodland and muddy trails as they complete the course.
Ten members of the team at Charter Tax will be taking up the challenge, most of whom will be raising money for Help for Heroes, the official charity partner of Tough Mudder. Several employees, however, have chosen to support causes closer to their hearts: Veterans Aid, Cardiac Risk in the Young, and an independent effort to help children with severe and complex special needs.
Seven of the ten participants have taken part in Tough Mudder previously, with the remaining three hoping to complete the course for the first time this month.
Mark Howard, chairman at Charter Tax says, "I am full of admiration for our employees who are brave (or daft) enough to submit themselves to the exhaustion and personal sacrifice required to complete the Tough Mudder Challenge. I am also concerned for the sanity of those for whom this is the second participation!"
So far, the team has raised over £400 for its chosen charities. Donations can be made at:
Help for Heroes: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Veterans Aid:https://www.justgiving.com/
Children with complex needs: https://www.justgiving.com/
Cardiac Risk in The Young:https://www.justgiving.com/
Contact
Charter Tax
Karen Cahalin
***@charter-
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 08, 2017