Wartburg's 2nd Annual Car and Motorcycle Show

 
 
Classic Car at Wartburg 2017
Classic Car at Wartburg 2017
 
Listed Under

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Wartburg's 2nd Annual Car and Motorcycle Show Brings Hundreds to Campus

Mount Vernon, NY (August 15, 2017)Wartburg hosted its 2nd Annual Car and Motorcycle Show on Sunday, July 30. Over 1,500 people came to Wartburg's 34-acre Mount Vernon campus to see nearly 215 registered cars.

Wartburg partnered with 2Exclusive Auto Club (Bronx, NY) to bring as many cars and motorcycles to campus as possible. Antonio Collazo, Wartburg's Director of Environmental Services and President of the 2Exclusive Auto Club, was instrumental in making this year's event a success, both for the Club and for Wartburg.

"2Exclusive Auto Club made a HUGE statement with their show on the campus of the Wartburg," said Mr. Collazo.

The day was filled with raffles, games, children's activities and over 100 trophies awarded at the end of the show. Sight impaired residents from Wartburg's Adult Day Services participated by judging the "Best Sounding" car. Attendees included Mount Vernon community members, Wartburg residents and their families, and friends of those with cars in the show. Proceeds from the event support Wartburg's wide array of senior residential and healthcare programs.

"We were thrilled with the turnout for only our second year," said, David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO.  "The staff worked really hard to create a fun for all-ages experience where motoring enthusiasts could connect and see the cars and bikes they love.  The event has become this region's premier car and bike show and we hope to grow the event into 2018 and beyond."

Wartburg welcomed different auto clubs from the New York metropolitan area including Free Agents, Neck Breakerz, Wolf Squad, U.T.O., Spooky Ryderz, S.C.R., Hollywood Assassin, Ripping the Streets, Capicu, Family Creationz, MMAC, Stunt 101, Street Rev, Storm 300, BX Attitude, BK Attitude, Grounded Society, NYC Toyoteros. Winners included Danny Garcia's 2015 Dodge Challenger which won "Best in Show," Van Cuba's 2016 Honda Oddyssey was named "Best Minivan," Eli Ortiz was awarded "Best Female Ride" for her Volkswagon Golf and "Best Music Sound" was given to Carlos Otera from Family Creationz.

Wartburg's next campus event, the historic Fall Festival, will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 11am to 5pm. With a robust inter-generational schedule that includes live entertainment, shopping, a children's area with a bouncy castle, an assortment of seasonal treats and activities, a craft area with local art exhibitions and a market sponsored by Morrison Community Living, the expected 1000+ attendees will be able to spend the entire day entertained and engaged as they support one of Westchester's premier senior care facility. This event is free and open to the public; rain or shine. For more information on vendor, entertainment, and sponsorship opportunities, contact Karen Thomas at 914-513-5308 or kthomas@wartburg.org.

About Wartburg

Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services for all stages of life. Unlike conventional senior service providers, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, Wartburg's continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage, with an array of options to find the right level of care for the individual while also considering the needs of the whole family. Wartburg's award-winning, internationally recognized Council for Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning program allows residents and those in the community to express themselves through art, song, theater, poetry and oral histories. The Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning (http://wartburg.org/about-wartburg/creative-aging/) initiative promotes increased emotional health and social engagement for seniors through a wide range of arts-based programs led by professional teaching artists trained to develop the creative capacity of older adult learners.

For More Information About the Car Show, Wartburg's History and Programming, please visit one of the following links:

Festival Link: wartburg.org/event/car-motorcycle-show/
Wartburg Website Homepage:www.wartburg.org
Wartburg Facebook Page:www.facebook.com/thewartburg
Wartburg Twitter Page:  www.twitter.com/thewartburg
YouTube Page:  www.youtube.com/wartburgny
Creative Aging Stories and Historical Archives: http://www.creativeagingstories.com

Source:Wartburg
Email:***@wartburg.org Email Verified
Tags:Wartburg, Westchester County, Auto Clubs
Industry:Health
Location:Mount Vernon - New York - United States
Subject:Events
