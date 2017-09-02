NCLEX Exam Review Scholarship Partners Produce First Awardee

NCLEX prep software leader, Platinum Educational Group, and NCLEX reviewer, RN Kevin Pan, help nursing students who have failed via second chance scholarships.

Contact

Platinum Educational Group

Jeremy Johnson, Director of Marketing

***@platinumed.com Platinum Educational GroupJeremy Johnson, Director of Marketing

End

-- The staff at Platinum Educational Group understands the struggles and obstacles that are presented to nursing students when facing the NCLEX exam. One out of five test takers fail it. In 2017, Platinum joined forces with RN Kevin Pan, owner of KevinsReview.com, to create a scholarship offering to those that have been unsuccessful at passing the NCLEX.The scholarship is awarded on a quarterly basis, meaning there will be 4 award recipients each year. Drawings will take place February 1st, May 1st, August 1st, and November 1st of each year. Each recipient of the scholarship will receive:The designer of this second-chance scholarship, Kevin Pan, is a registered nurse himself. He has dedicated a substantial portion of his time assisting others with knowledge on proper study tools, techniques, and by providing reviews of NCLEX preparatory websites. "It's a devastating blow to fail the NCLEX, and many great nurses have once had the misfortune. Nursing is often a choice for people with families, kids, or in need of a better career, which makes it so dire," stated Mr. Pan.The first 2017 NCLEX second-chance joint scholarship was awarded to Alyssa Coffman. Ms. Coffman first attempted the NCLEX 4 years ago, but had her two children soon afterwards. Now that her children are bigger, Alyssa is ready to take the NCLEX again.For Platinum Education Group, CEO and co-founder Doug Smith stated, "We are honored to be a part of this important venture and assist students who have struggled with such a critical high stakes exam. When Kevin asked us to be a partner we jumped onboard immediately."He also stated, "The NCLEX is a difficult test and PlatinumTests is exactly what is needed to conquer it."For full details of the Second-Chance NCLEX Scholarships, contact Jeremy M. Johnson, at 616-818-7877.###Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Our markets include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries. We provide the most valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Our scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise we service several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally via our main office in Grandville, Michigan, and our affiliated locations throughout the United States.