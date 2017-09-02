News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GZA's Mark Krumenacher, P.G. named to Wisconsin Industrial Sand Association Board of Directors
The statewide organization was formed in 2012 to promote safe and environmentally sound sand mining standards, encourage fact-based discussions and create a positive dialogue among the industry, citizens and government officials.
Krumenacher is a Senior Principal and Senior Vice President with GZA and recently was named to the firm's Board of Directors. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a BS and MS in Geology and Geophysics. Krumenacher is a Professional Geologist with licensure nationally and is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse