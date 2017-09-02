News By Tag
The Orthodox Christian Network Celebrates The Next Generation Of Orthodox Leaders With 30 Under 30
The Orthodox Christian Network is excited to release its full list of winners for the first annual 30 under 30 initiative on Saturday September 9th 2017 at The Hellenic College Holy Cross in Brookline, MA - Media invited to attend –
The initiative—spearheaded by Managing Director Eleni Alexiou, under the direction of OCN's Board of Directors—aligns the mission of OCN, outreach and operations in an effort to develop, demonstrate and encourage Orthodox young adults throughout North America and the international community to build on their existing efforts.
"The 30 under 30 initiative was an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers,"
The initiative draws on Orthodox leadership in the fields of medicine, nutrition, science, public policy, social science, humanities, arts and law, among other.
Orthodox Christian Network
For more information on The Orthodox Christian Network 30 under 30 initiative, please visit: https://myocn.networkforgood.com/
For commentary, interview requests, or further details pertaining to OCN, please contact:
Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations
954-522-5667 | Mallory.kasapakis@
ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK:
Orthodox Christian Network is a non-profit Orthodox organization that was commissioned to comfort, inspire, and inform Orthodox Christians and seekers around the world using media ministry. For many years OCN followed the growth in the media and technology world offering the latest in communicating the gospel through radio programs both land based and on line, podcasts, blogs, video and social media. The numbers of individuals interacting with the OCN now are amongst the highest in the area of faith based media ministry outreaches. They are also the only Orthodox non-profit telecommunicating work force, with satellite offices in DC, Boston and Florida. Their mission is to strengthen Orthodox Christian communities and to share the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media: radio, the Internet, podcasts, DVDs, television and more. They wish to inspire the Orthodox everywhere, nurture children in the faith, welcome back those who have lapsed and with the joyful, Christ-centered message of the Church, reach out to invite and lovingly welcome all those outside of the Orthodox Christian family.
Contact
Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations
***@myocn.net
