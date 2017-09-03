News By Tag
The Global Construction Chemical Market-Mordor Intelligence Study
The market was valued at USD 39,329.59 million in 2016. This market is expected to reach a value of USD 55,665.70 million by 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.
Construction chemicals are primarily used in the construction industry. The latter has been segmented into commercial, industrial, infrastructure, residential, and public segments. The residential segment holds the highest market share among all the aforementioned sectors. By region, the Asia-Pacific is the leading market for the residential sector. Growing urbanization, and a rising middle-class population with increasing disposable income, along with government housing initiatives targeting the poor and the rural, are spurring this segment in the region. Shui On Building Contractors, the construction arm of SOCAM Development, has recently signed a USD 75 million contract to build public rental housing in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China. The commercial segment closely follows the residential segment in terms of market share.
The Global Construction Chemical Market has also been segmented by product type. Some of the major chemical types covered are—concrete admixtures, surface treatments, repair & rehabilitation chemicals, protective coatings, industrial floorings, water-proofing adhesives, sealants, grouts, anchors, and cement grinding aids. Concrete admixtures have the largest market share and the highest growth rate among all the aforementioned construction chemicals, due to their ability to alter the properties of concrete and produce better-quality and low-cost concrete. The Asia-Pacific is the largest market for concrete admixtures, owing to the massive construction operations in this region. The booming construction industry, coupled with cheap labor and raw materials, is driving the growth in the usage of concrete admixtures. In a response to such growth, BASF India began its new concrete admixture plant at Kharagpur, India in 2016. Adhesives hold the next largest market share, and the Asia-Pacific leads the market in this segment. Adhesives are primarily used in concrete, tiles, floorings, roofings, coverings, and others, and they are growing in importance, which is evident in their high growth rate.
The report can answer the following:
1. Forecast size and growth rates for the global construction chemical market, till 2022.
2. Key producers in the global construction chemical market, and their company profiles (market share, recent developments, financials, and strategies).
3. The key customers of construction chemicals, by region.
4. Product types and end-user industries for the global construction chemical market. Share of each type and industry.
5. Recent developments and trends in global construction chemicals.
6. Key factors driving the global construction chemical market.
7. Key market trends impacting the growth of the global construction chemical market.
8. Key factors restraining the growth of the global construction chemical market.
9. Future opportunities for the global construction chemical market.
STUDY OBJECTIVES:
1. To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the forecast, of various segments and sub-segments of the global construction chemical market.
2. To provide insights into the factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the global construction chemical market, based on various factors, such as, supply chain analysis, Porter's five force analysis, etc.
3. To provide the historical data and revenue forecast for the market segments and sub-segments with respect to geographical regions.
4. To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects.
5. To provide country-level analysis of the market, by product type, and end-user industries.
6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market.
7. To track and analyze competitive developments, such as, joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D in the global construction chemical market.
Spanning over 479 pages, the Global Construction Chemical Report (2017-2022) covers industry overview, analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, major companies that produce construction chemicals, consumption of construction chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa, revenue by region, product type, and end-user industry, growth in the market over 2015-2017, consumption value, key developments, and trend analysis of the market.
