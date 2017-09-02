News By Tag
Leading BIM Collaboration Software, Revizto
The release of Revizto 4.4 took place globally and officially announced at the BILT North America 2017 (Toronto, Canada) and Advancing Field Technology conference (Denver, USA).
Announcement draws interest from top construction companies and AEC leaders looking for increased efficiency and BIM visual collaboration. Enhancements 4.4 include a dramatically simplified workflow and provide AEC/VDC teams with more connected solution to BIM project coordination and collaboration.
In addition to the already-popular 2D/3D issue tracking functionality and instant VR with immersive clash visualization – built on real-time gaming technology that makes using the platform approachable and collaborative for all project stakeholders – Revizto users will benefit from addition of such new features as – visibility control of linked models, color coding, phases from Revit, Rhino support and more. Check out this video to find out what's new in Revizto 4.4: https://youtu.be/
About Revizto
Developed by Vizerra, a San Francisco based technology company, Revizto is a powerful, real-time visual BIM collaboration tool for the AEC industry. Bringing together teams and workflows into one integrated platform, Revizto ensures a single vision for the project and facilitates BIM coordination process among all project members communicating accountability properly and addressing challenges in real time.
In minutes Revizto turns BIM / CAD models (from Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, ArchiCAD, etc.) into interactive 3D environments, preserving all object data, including MEP. Revizto is a cross-platform BIM Viewer which allows to open the resulting model at PC, Mac, iPad and Android tablets, and enables users to easily explore the project in navigable 3D and VR. Revizto supports Oculus and HTC Vive as Virtual Reality tool for architecture and construction to make projects fully immersive.
With Revizto Issue Tracker, users can instantly share BIM data with project stakeholders, accurately convey the design as if it was already built, identify, track, and solve problems throughout all phases of the project life cycle. Revizto supports export clashes after clash detection in Navisworks and allows to view them in Revit.
Thanks to its intuitive interface and simplicity of use, even non-expert users find it easy to manage the software so they can create the details and feel free to express what they really want to see and build.
"Revizto is a mature, multiplatform issue tracking solution that can connect to your existing workflows and give real context to all of your model related communication. "
Luke Johnson, BIM Technology Leader of Virtual Built
Check out how Revizto works https://youtu.be/
If you would like more information about Revizto, please visit www.revizto.com or email info@revizto.com
Media Contact
Maria
info@revizto.com
