Industry News





ProEx Physical Therapy names Heather Wilson to Collectivity Division

 
 
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Heather Wilson of Rochester, New Hampshire has been named an Accounts Receivable Specialist within the Collectivity Division.

The Collectivity Division was established by ProEx to help other physical therapy practices by offering a personalized approach to billing and collecting.

Wilson joins ProEx with considerable billing experience, most recently working with an ophthalmology association.

Originally from Lewiston, Idaho, she now lives in Rochester, New Hampshire.

"The continued growth and success of our Collectivity Division has prompted us to bring on talented individuals such as Heather," said Jess Nichols, Supervisor of the Collectivity Division of ProEx.  "We're pleased to welcome her to our team; Heather's energy and commitment to excellence represents our organization well."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001, and has locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, with corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, NH.  ProEx's experienced orthopedic physical therapists and sports medicine team provide compassionate care to patients of all ages, ranging from pediatric to geriatric patients, as well as weekend warriors to elite athletes.

In 2017, ProEx joined the Professional Physical Therapy family, an industry leader in outpatient orthopedic physical therapy headquartered in Uniondale, NY. As part of this affiliation, ProEx will offer patients greater access to locations throughout the Northeast with expanded services such as sports medicine and occupational therapy.  Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy and ProEx collectively operate over 140 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

ProEx and Professional Physical Therapy are the official Athletic Training Services providers to various sports organizations throughout the Northeast.  Professional Physical Therapy is the official physical therapy partner of the New York Islanders. For additional information, please visit www.PROexPT.com

About Collectivity

The Collectivity Division was established by ProEx to help other physical therapy practices by offering a personalized approach to billing and collecting.  This allows Collectivity's clients – physical therapy business owners throughout the country – to focus their attention on providing care for their patients and run the operations of their business while assured of being paid appropriately and in a timely manner.

The experts at Collectivity have developed systems and processes that enable them to work with virtually any Electronic Medical Record (EMR), allowing clients to choose an EMR that is a perfect fit for their practice while still being free to select between multiple billing companies.

For more information about ProEx Physical Therapy's Collectivity Division, please visit www.collectivitybilling.com.
