GANAS Auto Group Selects AVATA for Oracle Financials Cloud Implementation
Founded in 2007, Tricolor (GANAS) provides affordable loans that help people finance a quality, car, truck or SUV. Tricolor (GANAS) uses advanced data analytics and technology to segment, or score, the consumer and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building loans on their purchase of a vehicle. It offers sales at nearly 30 locations in Texas and California.
"AVATA has been selected for implementation because of our deep industry knowledge and success delivering world class cloud solutions." said Bob White, VP of ERP Sales, AVATA.
As an Oracle-recommended consultancy, AVATA focuses on strategy and execution that drives the delivery of successful business strategies for their clients and provides a holistic approach to Oracle ERP Cloud, Supply Chain
Management Cloud and JD Edwards solutions.
About AVATA
AVATA, a leading strategic partner of Oracle, is recognized for its global capabilities in helping companies solve critical business challenges through people, process and technology. We offer the unique blend of real-world
industry experience, best practices, and software expertise that sets us apart from pure system integrators. Leveraging Oracle Cloud, JD Edwards, and Supply Chain Management solutions, we provide our clients with a strategy that fits their organization and competitive processes that differentiate them in their respective markets and successfully deliver rapid improvements impacting bottom-line performance.
Contact
Christina Bergman | AVATA
Marketing Manager
***@avata.com
