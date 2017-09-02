 
News By Tag
* Consulting
* Oracle Cloud.
* Erp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wheat Ridge
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

GANAS Auto Group Selects AVATA for Oracle Financials Cloud Implementation

 
 
GANAS AUTO GROUP operates four dealerships in the greater Los Angeles area.
GANAS AUTO GROUP operates four dealerships in the greater Los Angeles area.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Consulting
* Oracle Cloud.
* Erp

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Wheat Ridge - Colorado - US

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- AVATA, an Oracle Cloud Co-Development Partner, is proud to announce another Oracle Cloud win. GANAS Auto Group, formally known as Tricolor Auto and one of the most powerful financial retail auto brands, has selected AVATA for their Oracle Financials Cloud Implementation.

Founded in 2007, Tricolor (GANAS) provides affordable loans that help people finance a quality, car, truck or SUV. Tricolor (GANAS) uses advanced data  analytics and technology to segment, or score, the consumer and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building loans on their purchase of a vehicle. It offers sales at nearly 30 locations in Texas and California.

"AVATA has been selected for implementation because of our deep industry knowledge and success delivering world class cloud solutions." said Bob White, VP of ERP Sales, AVATA.

As an Oracle-recommended consultancy, AVATA focuses on strategy and execution that drives the delivery of successful business strategies for their clients and provides a holistic approach to Oracle ERP Cloud, Supply Chain
Management Cloud and JD Edwards solutions.

To learn more, contact us at http://www.avata.com.

About AVATA
AVATA, a leading strategic partner of Oracle, is recognized for its global capabilities in helping companies solve critical business challenges through people, process and technology. We offer the unique blend of real-world
industry experience, best practices, and software expertise that sets us apart from pure system integrators. Leveraging Oracle Cloud, JD Edwards, and Supply Chain Management solutions, we provide our clients with a strategy that fits their organization and competitive processes that differentiate them in their respective markets and successfully deliver rapid improvements impacting bottom-line performance.

Contact
Christina Bergman | AVATA
Marketing Manager
***@avata.com
End
Source:
Email:***@avata.com
Posted By:***@avata.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AVATA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share