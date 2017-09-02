GANAS Auto Group Selects AVATA for Oracle Financials Cloud Implementation

GANAS AUTO GROUP operates four dealerships in the greater Los Angeles area.

Contact

Christina Bergman | AVATA

Marketing Manager

***@avata.com Christina Bergman | AVATAMarketing Manager

End

-- AVATA, an Oracle Cloud Co-Development Partner, is proud to announce another Oracle Cloud win. GANAS Auto Group, formally known as Tricolor Auto and one of the most powerful financial retail auto brands, has selected AVATA for their Oracle Financials Cloud Implementation.Founded in 2007, Tricolor (GANAS) provides affordable loans that help people finance a quality, car, truck or SUV. Tricolor (GANAS) uses advanced data analytics and technology to segment, or score, the consumer and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building loans on their purchase of a vehicle. It offers sales at nearly 30 locations in Texas and California."AVATA has been selected for implementation because of our deep industry knowledge and success delivering world class cloud solutions." said Bob White, VP of ERP Sales, AVATA.As an Oracle-recommended consultancy, AVATA focuses on strategy and execution that drives the delivery of successful business strategies for their clients and provides a holistic approach to Oracle ERP Cloud, Supply ChainManagement Cloud and JD Edwards solutions.To learn more, contact us atAVATA, a leading strategic partner of Oracle, is recognized for its global capabilities in helping companies solve critical business challenges through people, process and technology. We offer the unique blend of real-worldindustry experience, best practices, and software expertise that sets us apart from pure system integrators. Leveraging Oracle Cloud, JD Edwards, and Supply Chain Management solutions, we provide our clients with a strategy that fits their organization and competitive processes that differentiate them in their respective markets and successfully deliver rapid improvements impacting bottom-line performance.