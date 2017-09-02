 
ECOENVELOPES Featured in "Effectual Entrepreneurship" Textbook

Graduate School Textbook Cites 2-Way ecoEnvelopes' Founder Invention and Subsequent Business
 
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Minneapolis, MN. — ecoEnvelopes, LLC. (www.ecoEnvelopes.com), the world's leader in innovative, eco-friendly mailing solutions is pleased to announce ecoEnvelopes and its founder, Ann DeLaVergne, are included in the textbook "Effectual Entrepreneurship."

The newest edition of "Effectual Entrepreneurship" highlights how Ann DeLaVergne developed reusable 2-Way ecoEnvelopes and formed the company in a section appropriately titled "Many Happy Returns."

The first edition was one of the best-selling entrepreneurship textbooks in the world.  Several additions were made for the release of the second edition, including the story of the inception of ecoEnvelopes.  .Business professors from four national universities collaborated to produce the textbook, including the IMD Business School, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, Atkinson School of Management, Willamette University and the Naval Postgraduate School.

"I am thrilled to be included in the recent edition of this textbook and recognized as an example of being a successful entrepreneur," commented Ann DeLaVergne, ecoEnvelopes' Founder.  She added, "Our proprietary 2-Way envelopes provide a simple opportunity to reshape the future of paper consumption and communication.  This supports our mission to conserve natural resources and allows corporations to make responsible purchasing decisions."

About ecoEnvelopes
ecoEnvelopes LLC. (www.ecoEnvelopes.com) designs and licenses proprietary eco-friendly and reusable envelopes, packages and postal solutions that reduce costs and benefit the environment.  ecoEnvelopes solutions are sustainably manufactured on proprietary BioWiseTM paper made with agricultural residue and recycled paper or on certified papers from managed forests with up to 100% reclaimed material.  USPS approved, ecoEnvelopes operate on existing high-speed insertion and postal processing equipment.  The company's innovative products meet the growing desire to reduce costs while contributing to environmental stewardship.

