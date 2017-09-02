News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ECOENVELOPES Featured in "Effectual Entrepreneurship" Textbook
Graduate School Textbook Cites 2-Way ecoEnvelopes' Founder Invention and Subsequent Business
The newest edition of "Effectual Entrepreneurship"
The first edition was one of the best-selling entrepreneurship textbooks in the world. Several additions were made for the release of the second edition, including the story of the inception of ecoEnvelopes. .Business professors from four national universities collaborated to produce the textbook, including the IMD Business School, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, Atkinson School of Management, Willamette University and the Naval Postgraduate School.
"I am thrilled to be included in the recent edition of this textbook and recognized as an example of being a successful entrepreneur,"
About ecoEnvelopes
ecoEnvelopes LLC. (www.ecoEnvelopes.com) designs and licenses proprietary eco-friendly and reusable envelopes, packages and postal solutions that reduce costs and benefit the environment. ecoEnvelopes solutions are sustainably manufactured on proprietary BioWiseTM paper made with agricultural residue and recycled paper or on certified papers from managed forests with up to 100% reclaimed material. USPS approved, ecoEnvelopes operate on existing high-speed insertion and postal processing equipment. The company's innovative products meet the growing desire to reduce costs while contributing to environmental stewardship.
Contact
ecoEnvelopes, LLC
Stephanie Malon-Rufi
***@ecoenvelopes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse