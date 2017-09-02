News By Tag
Savannah Area REALTORS® Remodels Training Facility with New Technology
Designed by Speros, a full-service technology company headquartered in Savannah, the upgrade has brought up-to-date technology and ease of functionality to the institute's wide range of in-house and distance learning courses. The improvements include new infrastructure including HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) video and a comprehensive wireless gateway, along with intuitive, advanced hardware ranging from projectors to monitors, touch panel controls, and an advanced presentation system.
"This was a comprehensive project that gave SAR the technology backbone it needed to conduct training and business in a smarter, more productive way," said Rik LaSpisa, account executive for Speros. "One of the most impressive upgrades is an advanced touch controlled presentation system with integrated video that allows individuals to interactively tour a listed home, and which also provides video teleconferencing capabilities."
The advanced presentation system is ideal for the software that allows users to interactively explore properties, and the integral HD camera and microphone make the presentation system a complete video teleconferencing tool.
"The touch interactivity of the presentation system brings a sense of virtual realization that a standard computer monitor can't provide," said Patrick Kelley, who serves as director of the Savannah Multi-List Corporation, a division of the Savannah Area REALTORS®. "We can also add annotations over maps and drawings as well as save satellite pictures and email them right from the video monitor."
In another classroom, Speros installed a new wall-mounted touch-screen system controller that simultaneously deploys a large video screen and video projector as well as four large video monitors for those seated in the back of the room. The simple, effective control system and wireless gateway allow instructors to bring any device to teach the class.
"In the past, our staff was continuously called upon to operate the audiovisual equipment for a class," Kelley said. "Now, students can clearly see and hear the presentation and the instructors can easily display their content regardless of the type of computer or phone they bring to class."
The upgrade also includes updates to a board conference meeting space, along with new Wi-Fi access points that are secure and have separate corporate and guest Wi-Fi portals that retain high and consistent strengths, regardless of the number of students attending classes or number of devices used across the institute's classrooms and conference rooms.
ABOUT THE SAVANNAH AREA REALTORS
The Savannah Area REALTORS® (SAR) is the trade association for REALTORS® in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties, representing approximately 1,700 members. The organization is committed to serving as a valuable resource to its members and the public. Its mission is to educate and promote the highest professional and ethical standards and to address the changing needs of members while protecting private property rights.
