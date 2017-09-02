 
Industry News





St Alban's company is up for 3 national business awards

The Best Business Women Awards have announced the finalists for 2017, and business women Jane and Kerri Lewis from The Skin to Love Clinic have jointly been shortlisted as finalists in three categories.
 
 
skin-to-love-logo
ST ALBANS, England - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Jane and Kerri are understandably excited about being finalists, but are no strangers to awards. Kerri has recently won the SME Herts Young Business Person of the Year, and at the beginning of the year, the Clinic was voted The Best of St Albans & Harpenden Business of the Year.

However, they are up against strong competition, as Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards said: "We were delighted with the number of entries this year, which came in from all over the UK. This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To be a finalist is a major achievement. Finalists have been selected for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity."

The gala final of The Best Business Women Awards will be held on 12th October 2017 at Tewin Bury Farm Hotel near Welwyn Garden City.

The award-winning Skin to Love Clinic, St Albans, offers cosmetic solutions to dermatological problems, as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments using new, innovative and revolutionary technology.Led by dermatologists and nurses, the team offers clinically-proven, pioneering and revolutionary treatments for skin rejuvenation, fat loss, pain-free laser hair removal and pigmentation, MRI and dermal fillers, as well as medical services such as acne treatments, mole checks and general skin problems. Beauty is only skin deep, but how people feel about their appearance has a huge impact on their confidence. The Clinic's treatments therefore have very positive psychological as well as physical benefits. For more information about The Skin to Love Clinic,visit www.theskintoloveclinic.co.uk

