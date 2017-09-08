2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA Assistant Coach Fred Corral

Fred Corral

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Fred Corral of University of Georgia as well as Michigan, Long Beach State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Fred Corral, one of the most respected pitching coaches in the country, joined the Georgia staff as an assistant coach in June, 2013. Before leading the pitching staff at Georgia, Corral spent four seasons as pitching coach at the University of Memphis. He has also served as an assistant coach in charge of the pitching staff at Tennessee, Oklahoma, Sacramento City College and San Joaquin Delta College as well as an instructor in the professional ranks with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Montreal Expos.Under Corral, seventy pitchers have been drafted including 12 in the top 10 rounds and 8 who reached the Major Leagues. Thanks to Corral's work with the Memphis pitching staff, the Tigers steadily improved their Earned Run Average each season. By 2013, they posted a 3.05 mark, which was the highest ERA since 1976. In three of his four seasons with Memphis, the staff registered 400-plus strikeouts including a record 462 in 2010.Prior to arriving at Memphis, Corral worked two stints at Tennessee and in his time there, the Volunteers' pitching staff ranked among the best in the SEC. His staff posted consecutive sub-3.90 ERAs, and UT's 3.51 ERA in 2004 was the 13best in the country. Corral began his collegiate coaching career in 1993 as a pitching coach at both his alma mater, San Joaquin Delta Junior College in Stockton, California and at Sacramento City College (SCC) from 1996-2002.He also served as coach for Major League Baseball International when it toured Switzerland in 1994.