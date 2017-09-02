Country(s)
Fantasy Action Film "Protectress" Empowers Women
Hailed as "Wonder Woman meets Game of Thrones," the film was written and produced by its star, Joanna Ke. During battle, a healer duels with her mortal enemy in an unsettling form, facing an impossible choice that will forever forge her destiny as a warrior.
Within its first week of premiering online, the film was screened for a group of young women. "I oversee a youth department that works with children and teens who have been victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, teen dating violence, trafficking,"
"I love alternative coping mechanisms like art, music, and film. A lot of times those girls feel as though they have no power because it was taken away from them. When the girls watched the film, a lot of them were crying at the end of it.
We discussed how it made them feel for about an hour afterwards. They imagined fighting their own demons…After watching the movie they were more confident in their ability to overcome their victimization."
After getting fed up with the roles she was seeing for women in Hollywood, Ke decided to write what she saw the industry was lacking. She has seen her share of vapid female characters as a professional script reader and actor. She runs the twitter account @femcharacters (http://www.twitter.com/
"I firmly believe the world needs more stories in film and television with dynamic women in leading roles. I'm incredibly moved and fulfilled hearing how our film helped these young women heal, and it proves the point that we are impacted by the way women are depicted on screen," Ke says.
Strong women were paramount to the production, both in front of and behind the camera. The production boasts a 50% female crew. Director America Young (http://www.americayoung.com)
Since its release, the feedback Ke and Young have received the most is that audiences want more of "Protectress."
The film will be viewable online until the end of October, when "Protectress"
Watch it now at www.protectressfilm.com.
